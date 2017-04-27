Support for Nifty at 9300, says Prakash Gaba

Nifty (9352): We said ‘technically now the next logical target is 9414 and crucial support to watch is 9270’. The Nifty unfolded as expected and traded and closed in the green. Technically the trend is still intact up and the logical target is 9414 as long as 9300 holds, volatility on the F&O expiry day is not ruled out.