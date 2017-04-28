Support for Nifty at 9300, says Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9300 and the resistance is at 9414, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9342): We said ‘technically the trend is still intact up and the logical target is 9414 as long as 9300 holds, volatility on the F&O expiry day is not ruled out’. The Nifty unfolded volatile as expected and climbed up towards 9414 and profit booking brought the Nifty to close flat for the day.

Technically the trend is still intact up as long as our crucial support of 9300 holds, logical technical target is still is 9414.