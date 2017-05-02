App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9300-9200: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9300-9200 and the resistance is at 9414, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9304): We said ‘technically the trend is still intact up as long as our crucial support of 9300 holds, logical technical target is still is 9414’. The Nifty traded in the red and has closed above the crucial support of 9300.

Technically the Nifty is stretched and the logical technical target in the days to come still is 9414 but I would not be surprised with a reaction if it comes.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9300-9200 and the resistance is at 9414.

