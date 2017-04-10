Support for Nifty at 9200: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9200 and the resistance is at 9414, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9265): We said ?technically the trend is still intact up as long as 9190 holds?. The Nifty traded above the crucial 9190 mark and closed in the green at our resistance. Technically once again the trend is still intact up as long as 9200 holds.