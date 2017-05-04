App
May 04, 2017 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9200: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9200 and the resistance is at 9350-9414, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Support for Nifty at 9200: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9312): We said ‘technically the trend is still intact up but a slide to 9200 still is a possibility and the first sign of strength would be a move above 9350’. The Nifty traded sideways and saw the high at 9346 right on our resistance and has closed flat for the day.

Technically I would maintain that the trend is still intact and the first sign of strength would be trading above 9350. I also expect volatility and slide to 9200 too is a possibility.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9200 and the resistance is at 9350-9414.

