Apr 12, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Support for Nifty at 9170: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9170 and the resistance is at 9274-9414, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9237): We said ?technically now 9230 is stiff resistance and 9120 is still a possibility?. The Nifty opened with a bull trapping the shorts and closing just above our resistance. Technically now 9170 is a strong support and there is a good chance that all time high of 9274 could be challenged.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9170 and the resistance is at 9274-9414.

