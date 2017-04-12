Support for Nifty at 9170, 9210: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich?s Market Report:

Nifty ended 0.61 percent up at 9237.00. It rebounded almost from our support of 9170; day?s low was 9173, towards ending the session with a bullish body candle above 9220. Next pivotal resistance is placed around 9280, previous weekly high was 9273.90. Midway resistance is placed around 9240. 9210 may now act as the crucial intraday support.

On the Nifty hourly chart, Nifty rebounded almost from its 100 Hourly EMA placed around 9155 while RSI took support around its previous bottom. Position of RSI suggests it may again retest pivotal resistance of 9280.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty uptrend despite negative divergence in daily RSI is a concern. Hence, traders and investors are advised to be extremely cautious here on as the Nifty daily chart looks extremely over bought at this juncture. However, "trend following with strict trailing stop loss" trading strategy is advised.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances for the day?

Supports: 9210, 9170

Resistances: 9240, 9280 .

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.