Support for Nifty at 9050: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050 and the resistance is at 9200-9274, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9139): We said ‘technically now 9225 is stiff resistance and a good chance that we could see a slide to around 9050 zones’. The Nifty volatile and closed in the red. Technically now I would view a move above 9160 as a first sign of strength.