Support for Nifty at 9050-9000: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050-9000 and the resistance is at 9185-9200-9225, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:

Nifty (9104): We said ‘technically now 9050 and even 9000 is not ruled out'. The Nifty traded in the red and saw the low at 9075 and closed flat for the day.

Technically now 9135-9185 are stiff resistance zones and on downside 9050-9000 is still a possibility.