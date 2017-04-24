Support for Nifty at 9050-9000: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9050-9000 and the resistance is at 9185-9200-9225, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Nifty (9119): We said ‘technically there is a good chance that we could see an up move to around 9225 as long as 9100 holds’. The Nifty opened higher near our resistance of 9185 and cooled off to close in the red. Technically 9075 is crucial support to work and if it breaks then a slide to around 9000 is a possibility, resistance 9185-9225 zones.