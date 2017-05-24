Sunteck Realty gains 2% as board to consider stock split on June 8

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sunteck Realty rose 2.2 percent intraday Wednesday as the board will consider sub-division of its equity shares on June 8.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on June 08, to consider the sub-division (split) of the face value of the equity shares, subject to approval of members.

On May 26, the board will consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

At 09:43 hrs Sunteck Realty was quoting at Rs 443, down Rs 0.55, or 0.12 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil