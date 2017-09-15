App
Sep 15, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Hitech Engineers, Jai Balaji Industries up 5-8% on strong Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sunil Hitech Engineers and Jai Balaji Industries rose 5.8 percent intraday Friday on strong Q1 numbers.

Jai Balaji Industries has reported Q1FY18 net loss at Rs 38 crore versus loss of Rs 56.1 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 35.2 percent at Rs 537.8 crore versus Rs 397.5 crore.

Sunil Hitech has registered 22.87 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 13.75 crore versus Rs 11.2 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 23.50 percent at Rs 548.36 crore versus Rs 440.1 crore.

The company's operating profit (EBIDTA) was up 17.20 percent at Rs 54.7 crore versus Rs 46.7 crore.

As on June 30, 2017 the unexecuted order book/EPC backlog is at Rs 5,017.54 crore.

At 12:04 hrs Jai Balaji Industries was quoting at Rs 11.58, up 4.99 percent, there were pending buy orders of 1,790 shares, with no sellers available.

Sunil Hitech Engineers was quoting at Rs 13.77, up 3.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

