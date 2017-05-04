App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram-Clayton, Kaya down 2-4% on dismal Q4 numbers

Sundaram-Clayton's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit declined 56 percent at Rs 38.4 crore versus Rs 87.3 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sundaram-Clayton, Kaya down 2-4% on dismal Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Sundaram-Clayton and Kaya declined 4 percent and 2.5 percent respectively intraday Thursday on poor Q4 numbers.

Sundaram-Clayton's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit declined 56 percent at Rs 38.4 crore versus Rs 87.3 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income was up at Rs 385.3 crore versus Rs 385.1 crore.

Kaya has reported 84.6 percent decline in its Q4 net profit at Rs 0.2 crore versus Rs 1.3 crore.

Its total income was up 10.5 percent at Rs 112.8 crore versus Rs 102.1 crore.

At 10:41 hrs Kaya was quoting at Rs 830.85, down 0.76 percent and Sundaram-Clayton was quoting at Rs 4,159.80, down 3.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kaya #Sundaram-Clayton

