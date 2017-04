Sundaram BNP Paribas sells 20.98 lakh shares of EID Parry

On April 12, 2017 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co sold 15,00,000 shares of EID Parry at Rs 270.14 on the BSE.

Also, Sundaram BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Select Midcap Fund sold 20,98,296 shares at Rs 270.02.

On Wednesday, EID Parry (India) ended at Rs 290.70, up Rs 13.35, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 309.70 and 52-week low Rs 234.50 on 07 February, 2017 and 24 June, 2016, respectively.