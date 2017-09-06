Sun Pharma dips 4% as CLSA says valuations expensive, margin pressure to continue

Moneycontrol News

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares declined 3.73 percent to Rs 475 as CLSA has maintained sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370, citing expensive valuations (25 times FY19 and 20 times FY20 earnings).

"The worrying trend for Sun is ex-Taro EBIT margins are on constant decline and that collapsed to as low as 5 percent in Q1FY18," the research house said.

Overall margin trend is particularly weak, despite Ranbaxy synergies coming through over last year, it added.

It expects margin to remain under pressure. Top products ex of Absorica could see further decline due to incremental competition, it feels.

CLSA said building on speciality product pipeline is a strategy in the right direction but monetisation of speciality product pipeline is some time away.