Jul 20, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sells 70 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund bought 17,20,087 shares of Reliance Capital.

On July 19, 2017 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sold 70,00,000 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 650.85 on the BSE.

However, The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund bought 17,20,087 shares at Rs 650.42.

On Wednesday, Reliance Capital ended at Rs 658.50, down Rs 10.50, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 693.10 and 52-week low Rs 412.60 on 10 May, 2017 and 19 July, 2016, respectively.

