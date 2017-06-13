Sugar prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Sugar

Sugar Futures close flat on Monday due to good supplies and reports of record sugar production in UP during 2016/17 to 87.5 lakh tonnes. According to government data, Sugarcane acreage in the country was at 47.4 lakh ha last week, higher than 38.8 lakh ha a year ago. According to industry sources, India's 2017/18 sugar production will likely jump a quarter from the previous year to 25 mt as decent monsoon rains are forecast. ICE Raw sugar futures turned lower on chart - based selling after failing to hold above 14 cents and as dealers focused on rolling positions out of the July contract ahead of expiry at the end of the mon th . Prices were initially supported by cold weather in Brazil. As per CFTC, speculators hold a bearish stance in the commodity. Brazilian producers cut their expectations for sugar output for the centre - south cane region, with the latter noting rains could reduce the cane crush.

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies have been sufficient in the domestic market. Increase in FRP may encourage farmers to take sugarcane crop. Moreover, good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

