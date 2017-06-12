Sugar prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Sugar

Sugar Futures close lower on Friday due to good supplies and reports of record sugar production in UP during 2016/17 to 87.5 lakh tonnes. According to government data, Sugarcane acreage in the country was at 46.9 lakh ha last week, higher than 44.5 lakh ha a year ago. According to industry sources, India's 2017/18 sugar production will likely jump a quarter from the previous year to 25 mt as decent monsoon rains are forecast. ICE Raw sugar futures closed higher for the week on expectations of the return of unfavorable weather this weekend in Brazil. As per CFTC, speculators hold a bearish stance in the commodity. Brazilian producers Copersucar and São Martinho both cut their expectations on Monday for sugar output for the centre - south cane region, with the latter noting rains could reduce the cane crush.

Sugar futures may trade sideways as the supplies have been sufficient in the domestic market. Increase in FRP may encourage farmers to take sugarcane crop. Moreover, good sowing progress in the country will keep pressure on the sugar prices.

