Apr 12, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways on reports of duty free imports of raw sugar which may keep the stock levels at comfortable levels for the season.

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed higher for the second consecutive session on bargain buying and reports of good physical demand from the bulk buyers.  The prices have been supported on reports that center allows duty - free imports of 5 lakh tonnes of raw sugar. Prices have increase in recent trades due to ICRA report that the Sugar production is likely to decline by 19 % to 20 3 .3 lakh tonnes (lt) during sugar year (SY) 2017, due to poor rainfall during previous monsoon in key producing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. As per physical market players, India's sugar output in the ongoing season is unlikely to touch the 200 lt mark.  Raw sugar futures closed higher on Tuesday on anticipation of good demand and weather risk in sugar cane growing countries in  coming season. China's ministry of agriculture raised its deficit expectations for the country to 2.32 mt , up from previous  forecast 1.87  mt . While, the market  is also monitoring demand  from India and China, as well as increasing pressure on the  European Commission to alleviate dwindling domestic stocks.

Outlook We expect sugar prices to trade sideways on reports of  duty free  imports of raw sugar which may keep  the stock levels at  comfortable levels for the season. However, good demand from the stockists and bulk buyers during the coming festival season  and summer season may support sugar prices

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

