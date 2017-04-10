Sugar prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed slightly lower on Wednesday after touching intraday high of Rs. 3,871 per quintal to close 0.13% down. There was profit booking after good jump earlier in the session on reports that center allows duty - free imports of 5 lakh tonnes of raw sugar . Prices have increase in recent trades due to ICRA report that the Sugar production is likely to decline by 19 % to 20 3 .3 lakh tonnes (lt) during sugar year (SY) 2017, due to poor rainfall during previous monsoon in key producing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. As per physical market players, India's sugar output in the ongoing season ending Sept is unlikely to touch the 200 lt mark. Raw sugar futures sank to an 11 - month low on Wednesday, giving up early gains as technical resistance offset news that top consumer India will allow duty - free imports. Good weather conditions in top producer Brazil also weighed on sentiment, adding to expectations for ample supplies. As per ISO, Brazilian producers are likely to continue to favor sugar over ethanol since the former has proven more profitable.

We expect sugar prices to trade sideways to lower on reports of duty free imports of raw sugar which may keep the stock levels at comfortable levels for the season. However, good demand from the stockists and bulk buyers during the coming festival and summer season may support sugar prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.