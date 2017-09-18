App
Sep 18, 2017 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Sugar


Sugar Futures  closed unchanged  last week but the trend is looking  positive on anticipation of good festival demand and reports that  country may see tight supplies despite a 20% rise in output  expected in 2017 - 18 (Oct - Sep), as ending stocks are seen  tumbling to multi - year lows . Moreover, imposing stock limits on sugar mills government is likely to allow import of 300,000 tn of raw sugar at 25 - 30% import duty. October raw sugar closed higher for the last week as Unica data on Tuesday showed mills turning a lower proportion of cane into sugar, 46.95%, in the second half of August – down from a figure above 50% in the first half. Weather in India, the world's second - biggest sugar producer, is positive for production as good recent rains in central areas will further ease dryness in support of cane growth.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #sugar

