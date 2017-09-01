App
Sep 01, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect to trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.

Sugar prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Sugar

Sugar Futures closed unchanged on reports that domestic sugar production may increase 18-20% in October-September next year to around 24-24.5 million metric tonnes. Moreover, government on Tuesday imposed stock limits on sugar mills, a move aimed at keeping prices stable during the festive season when consumption increases. It also asked states and union territories to take action against onion traders who engage in speculation and hoarding.

Outlook

Sugar futures may trade sideways to higher on good festive demand, tight supplies also reports of no early crushing by Maharashtra mills.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

