May 19, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subhkam Ventures buys 60.25 lakh shares of IRB InvIT

Nomura Singapore sold 29,05,000 shares of IRB InvIT at Rs 102.04 on the NSE.

On May 18, 2017 ECL Finance sold 30,30,000 shares of IRB InvIT at Rs 102.26 and Nomura Singapore sold 29,05,000 shares at Rs 102.04 on the NSE.

However, PFIL Securities bought 49,00,000 shares at Rs 102.57 and Subhkam Ventures I bought 60,25,000 shares at Rs 102.08 on the NSE.

On Thursday, IRB InvIT ended at Rs 101.79, down Rs 0.21, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

