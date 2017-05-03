Subex share price soars 13% as company bags 5-year framework contract from BT

Moneycontrol News

Subex share price gained nearly 13 percent intraday Wednesday on receiving a 5-year multi-million dollar framework contract from BT.

"The new framework contract will cover the ongoing provision of Subex's ROC (revenue operations centre) portfolio software solutions, applications/operations support, and managed services," the Bangalore-based IT company said in its filing.

These are delivered across BT's domestic and international interconnect billing and settlements, revenue assurance and event integrity domains.

The primary objective of the Subex ROC is to function as the 'Mission Control for Financial Health', the company said.

"We are delighted that we have a long-standing relationship with BT and we have successfully completed and renewed a new five-year framework contract," said Vinod Kumar, COO, Subex.

At 12:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 11.83, up Rs 0.95, or 8.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar