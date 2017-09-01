Strides Shasun up 2% on EIR from USFDA for Bengalore unit

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Strides Shasun added 2.3 percent intraday Friday as its Bengalore unit gets EIR from USFDA.

The company's Bangalore facility has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States of Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), which was inspected in May 2017.

The inspection report for company's formulations facility (KRSG Gardens) in Bengalore confirms the closure of inspection.

The KRSG Gardens facility in Bangalore manufactures tablets, capsules, liquids, sachets, creams and ointments.

The facility supports important current and future products for the US markets.

At 09:26 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 926.55, up Rs 21.35, or 2.36 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil