Strides Shasun gains 1% post zero 483 observations from USFDA

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Strides Shasun rose 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has received zero 483 observations for its Puducherry facility.

The company's oral dosage facility in Puducherry was recently inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which was a routine GMP inspection.

The company has successfully completed the inspection with zero 483 observations.

At 09:27 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 1,083.25, up Rs 11.80, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,259 and 52-week low Rs 952.50 on 03 February, 2017 and 29 August, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil