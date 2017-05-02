App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Shasun gains 1% post zero 483 observations from USFDA

The company has successfully completed the inspection with zero 483 observations.

Strides Shasun gains 1% post zero 483 observations from USFDA

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Strides Shasun rose 1.7 percent intraday Tuesday as the company has received zero 483 observations for its Puducherry facility.

The company's oral dosage facility in Puducherry was recently inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which was a routine GMP inspection.

The company has successfully completed the inspection with zero 483 observations.

At 09:27 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 1,083.25, up Rs 11.80, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,259 and 52-week low Rs 952.50 on 03 February, 2017 and 29 August, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Shasun

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.