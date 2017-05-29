Strides Shasun falls over 4% after US FDA issues observations at B’lore plant

Moneycontrol News

Strides Shasun fell over 4 percent intraday on Monday as investors turned cautious after the US drug regulator issued observations at its plant.

The drug firm said the US health regulator has issued 3 observations after inspecting its formulations facility in Bangalore.

"The formulations facility in Bangalore was recently inspected by the US FDA. The company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations," Strides Shasun said in a BSE filing.

"None of these observations relate to data integrity and quality control. The company will address the observations comprehensively," it further said.

As per the USFDA, observations are made in Form 483 when investigators feel that conditions or practices in the facility are such that products may become adulterated or render injuries to health.

The USFDA Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

At 12:12 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 898.40, down Rs 19.35, or 2.11 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 912.95 and an intraday low of Rs 877.00.