you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 01:58 PM IST

Strides Shasun falls over 3% on US FDA observations to Bengaluru unit

Drug regulator cites observations on written record of investigations, lack of rationale for testing capsules, among others.

Strides Shasun falls over 3% on US FDA observations to Bengaluru unit

Moneycontrol News

Strides Shasun fell over 3 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors turned wary of US drug regulator’s actions and observations at Bengaluru plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a few observations for its Bengaluru unit. Here they are as follows:

-Written records of investigations don't include conclusions & follow-up

-No specific rationale, data supporting sampling plan for testing capsules

-No written procedure to assure products have strength, quality as portrayed

The formulations facility in Bangalore was recently inspected by the US FDA in the last week of May. The company had been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations as well.

"None of these observations relate to data integrity and quality control. The company will address the observations comprehensively," it had told the exchanges then.

