Stocks in the news: Wipro, SpiceJet, Technofab, Jet Airways, SREI, Walchandnagar, RPP Infra

-Unit SREI Equipment Finance files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI-SREI Equipment Finance offer includes fresh issue of shares up to Rs 1,100 crore

-SREI Equipment Finance offer includes offer for sale of up to 44 lakh shares

Religare Enterprises says-Petitions filed by NYLIM Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE Investment versus company in Delhi HC-Jacob Ballas & Resurgence claimed Rs 393.5 crore & Rs 277.1 crore, respectively

-Will strongly oppose claims & defend itself

Walchandnagar Industries Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue at Rs 76 crore versus Rs 98 crore-Loss at Rs 13 crore versus loss of Rs 9 crore

-Finance cost at Rs 19 crore versus Rs 15.6 crore

ADF Foods Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue at Rs 48.1 crore, down 4 percent-Margin at 12.8 percent, up 210 bps

-Profit at Rs 5.9 crore, up 91 percent

RPP Infra Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue at Rs 108 crore, up 26 percent-Margin at 13.1 percent, down 210 bps

-Profit at Rs 6.6 crore, up 10 percent

-Fixes buyback price at Rs 2,400 per share, a premium of 20 percent over Tuesday's closing price

-M&M & Kirloskar (promoters) will be participating in the buyback

Aspire Emerging Fund sells 1,34,707 shares at Rs 124.69 per share-Nomura Singapore buys 4,10,000 shares at Rs 130.10 per share-Kuber India Fund sells 1,50,000 shares at Rs 134.06 per share-Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 2,78,000 shares at Rs 855.10 per share

-Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 4,94,800 shares at Rs 855.13 per share