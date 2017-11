Stocks in the news: Wipro, SpiceJet, Technofab, Jet Airways, SREI, Walchandnagar, RPP Infra

Here are stocks that are in news today:

-Unit SREI Equipment Finance files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI-SREI Equipment Finance offer includes fresh issue of shares up to Rs 1,100 crore

-SREI Equipment Finance offer includes offer for sale of up to 44 lakh shares

Religare Enterprises says-Petitions filed by NYLIM Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE Investment versus company in Delhi HC-Jacob Ballas & Resurgence claimed Rs 393.5 crore & Rs 277.1 crore, respectively

-Will strongly oppose claims & defend itself

Walchandnagar Industries Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue at Rs 76 crore versus Rs 98 crore-Loss at Rs 13 crore versus loss of Rs 9 crore

-Finance cost at Rs 19 crore versus Rs 15.6 crore

ADF Foods Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue at Rs 48.1 crore, down 4 percent-Margin at 12.8 percent, up 210 bps

-Profit at Rs 5.9 crore, up 91 percent

RPP Infra Q2FY18 YoY-Revenue at Rs 108 crore, up 26 percent-Margin at 13.1 percent, down 210 bps

-Profit at Rs 6.6 crore, up 10 percent

-Fixes buyback price at Rs 2,400 per share, a premium of 20 percent over Tuesday's closing price

-M&M & Kirloskar (promoters) will be participating in the buyback

Aspire Emerging Fund sells 1,34,707 shares at Rs 124.69 per share-Nomura Singapore buys 4,10,000 shares at Rs 130.10 per share-Kuber India Fund sells 1,50,000 shares at Rs 134.06 per share-Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 2,78,000 shares at Rs 855.10 per share

-Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 4,94,800 shares at Rs 855.13 per share

-Sequoia Capital sells 2.1 lakh shares (0.31 percent of paid up equity) of Just Dial , still holds 3.09 percent Genus Power bags smart meter order worth Rs 453 crore from EESL Technofab Engineering bags order worth Rs 281 crore funded by Asian Development Bank Jet Airways -KLM to expand code sharing partnership in India: Sources Wipro buyback starts today, to buyback up to 34.37 crore shares at Rs 320 per share SpiceJet forays into real estates business, incorporated Canvin Real Estate Private Limited Balaji Telefilms to meet RARE Enterprises today: Sources Reliance Communications to sell its DTH arm BIG TV to Pantel Technologies, Veecon Media & Television ICICI Bank in focus - Everstone backed IndoStar Capital calls off deal to acquire ICICI Home Finance: Mint Shriram Transport - Shriram Realty to raise Rs 1,000 crore from ASK group: ToI NTPC to buy stressed assets through reverse bids: BS-IT department raids 33 premises related to Marg & Patel group: IE