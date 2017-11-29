Stocks in the news: Wipro, SpiceJet, Technofab, Jet Airways, SREI, Walchandnagar, RPP Infra

Wipro | Swaraj Engines | Balaji Telefilms | SpiceJet | Technofab Engineering | Genus Power | Jet Airways | RPP Infra | ADF Foods | SREI Infrastructure | Religare Enterprises and Walchandnagar Industries are stocks, which are in the news today.
-Unit SREI Equipment Finance files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI
-SREI Equipment Finance offer includes fresh issue of shares up to Rs 1,100 crore
-SREI Equipment Finance offer includes offer for sale of up to 44 lakh sharesReligare Enterprises says
-Petitions filed by NYLIM Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE Investment versus company in Delhi HC
-Jacob Ballas & Resurgence claimed Rs 393.5 crore & Rs 277.1 crore, respectively
-Will strongly oppose claims & defend itself
-Revenue at Rs 76 crore versus Rs 98 crore
-Loss at Rs 13 crore versus loss of Rs 9 crore
-Finance cost at Rs 19 crore versus Rs 15.6 crore
-Revenue at Rs 48.1 crore, down 4 percent
-Margin at 12.8 percent, up 210 bps
-Profit at Rs 5.9 crore, up 91 percentRPP Infra Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue at Rs 108 crore, up 26 percent
-Margin at 13.1 percent, down 210 bps
-Profit at Rs 6.6 crore, up 10 percentSwaraj Engines
-Fixes buyback price at Rs 2,400 per share, a premium of 20 percent over Tuesday's closing price
-M&M & Kirloskar (promoters) will be participating in the buybackFund Action
Gopala Poly
Aspire Emerging Fund sells 1,34,707 shares at Rs 124.69 per share
Hubtown
-Nomura Singapore buys 4,10,000 shares at Rs 130.10 per share
Onward Technologies
-Kuber India Fund sells 1,50,000 shares at Rs 134.06 per share
Somany Ceramics
-Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 2,78,000 shares at Rs 855.10 per share
-Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sells 4,94,800 shares at Rs 855.13 per shareOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Sequoia Capital sells 2.1 lakh shares (0.31 percent of paid up equity) of Just Dial, still holds 3.09 percent
-Genus Power bags smart meter order worth Rs 453 crore from EESL
-Technofab Engineering bags order worth Rs 281 crore funded by Asian Development Bank
-Jet Airways-KLM to expand code sharing partnership in India: Sources
-Wipro buyback starts today, to buyback up to 34.37 crore shares at Rs 320 per share
-SpiceJet forays into real estates business, incorporated Canvin Real Estate Private Limited
-Balaji Telefilms to meet RARE Enterprises today: Sources
-Reliance Communications to sell its DTH arm BIG TV to Pantel Technologies, Veecon Media & Television
-ICICI Bank in focus - Everstone backed IndoStar Capital calls off deal to acquire ICICI Home Finance: Mint
-Shriram Transport - Shriram Realty to raise Rs 1,000 crore from ASK group: ToI
-NTPC to buy stressed assets through reverse bids: BS-IT department raids 33 premises related to Marg & Patel group: IE