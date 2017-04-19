Stocks in the news: TCS, ITC, Coal India, NALCO, NBCC, Nestle, Hotel Leela
TCS | ITC | Coal India | Tata Steel | NALCO | Bhushan Steel | Dalmia Bharat | NBCC | SPML Infra | Som Distilleries | Motilal Oswal | Bodhtree Consulting | HOEC | Nestle India and Hotel Leela are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
TCS Q4
-Net profit down 2.5 percent at Rs 6,608 crore versus Rs 6,778 crore (QoQ)
-Rupee revenue down 0.3 percent at Rs 29,642 crore versus Rs 29,735 crore (QoQ)
-EBIT down 1.4 percent at Rs 7,627 crore versus Rs 7,733 crore (QoQ)
-EBIT margin at 25.73 percent versus 26 percent (QoQ)
-USD revenue up 1.5 percent at USD 4,452 million versus USD 4387 million (QoQ)
TCS says
-Recommend dividend of Rs 27.5/share
-Digital revenue for FY17 up 29 percent at USD 3 billion (YoY)
-At end of Q4, digital revenue at 17.9 percent of total
HOEC Q4
-Net profit at Rs 9.8 crore versus loss of Rs 1.8 crore (YoY)
-Total income at Rs 8 crore versus Rs 5.8 crore (YoY)
-One-time gain at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore (YoY)
-Clarifies on Rajasthan food regulators report on 'substandard' Cerelac
-Strongly disagree with the findings of the food analyst, Udaipur
-Got product from same batch tested at 3 NABL approved labs
-Subsidiary Calcom Cement gets shut down notice from local authorities in North East India
-We have all approvals in place to run unit, Calcom Cement
-Will pursue legal remedies if authority insists on shutting down unit
-In coordination with JM Financial have been in negotiation to sell one hotel
-Released advertisement for Chennai hotel on April 7
-Currently, do not have a binding offer for Chennai or Delhi hotel
-Coal controller announced new methodology for grading coal in FY18
-As per new methodology, 40.76 percent fractions were downgraded
-As per new methodology, 7.69 percent fractions were upgraded
-In most cases, downgrading has been by 1-2 grades
-Impact on revenue can be assessed only after sampling over period of time
-General insurance companies sell ITC to hike book value before listing
-LIC, however, increased stake
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Alembic Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for anti-depression drug, Vilazodone
-Reliance Capital issues non-convertible debentures (NCD) worth Rs 1500 crore
-Allahabad Bank board meeting on May 17 to mull capital infusion by government
-SEBI to not initiate any action against Bhushan Steel
-Government to sell 10 percent stake in NALCO via OFS today and tomorrow
-NBCC secures total business of Rs 1,877 crore in March 2017
-TCS' Suprakash Mukhopadhyay global treasury head and CS moved to Tata Sons
-Sumeet Kumar Somani new MD of Sumeet Industries
-SPML Infra completes irrigation project in Gujarat
-Som Distilleries says'Black for beer' achieves width of distribution of 30 percent across outlet universe
-Tata Steel UK plans USD 663 million payout to sttle pension dues: ET
-P&G plans an MOU with Future Group akin to the one it has in the US: ET
-Motilal Oswal's real estate arm to invest Rs 800 crore in current fiscal: Mint
-Government removes duties amid tepid response for solar rooftops-Bodhtree Consulting wins order worth Rs 18.27 crore from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran