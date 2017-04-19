App
Apr 19, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: TCS, ITC, Coal India, NALCO, NBCC, Nestle, Hotel Leela

TCS | ITC | Coal India | Tata Steel | NALCO | Bhushan Steel | Dalmia Bharat | NBCC | SPML Infra | Som Distilleries | Motilal Oswal | Bodhtree Consulting | HOEC | Nestle India and Hotel Leela are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

TCS Q4

-Net profit down 2.5 percent at Rs 6,608 crore versus Rs 6,778 crore (QoQ)

-Rupee revenue down 0.3 percent at Rs 29,642 crore versus Rs 29,735 crore (QoQ)

-EBIT down 1.4 percent at Rs 7,627 crore versus Rs 7,733 crore (QoQ)

-EBIT margin at 25.73 percent versus 26 percent (QoQ)

-USD revenue up 1.5 percent at USD 4,452 million versus USD 4387 million (QoQ)

TCS says

-Recommend dividend of Rs 27.5/share

-Digital revenue for FY17 up 29 percent at USD 3 billion (YoY)

-At end of Q4, digital revenue at 17.9 percent of total

HOEC Q4

-Net profit at Rs 9.8 crore versus loss of Rs 1.8 crore (YoY)

-Total income at Rs 8 crore versus Rs 5.8 crore (YoY)

-One-time gain at Rs 6.4 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore (YoY)

Nestle India

-Clarifies on Rajasthan food regulators report on 'substandard' Cerelac

-Strongly disagree with the findings of the food analyst, Udaipur

-Got product from same batch tested at 3 NABL approved labs

Dalmia Bharat

-Subsidiary Calcom Cement gets shut down notice from local authorities in North East India

-We have all approvals in place to run unit, Calcom Cement

-Will pursue legal remedies if authority insists on shutting down unit

Hotel Leela

-In coordination with JM Financial have been in negotiation to sell one hotel

-Released advertisement for Chennai hotel on April 7

-Currently, do not have a binding offer for Chennai or Delhi hotel

Coal India

-Coal controller announced new methodology for grading coal in FY18

-As per new methodology, 40.76 percent fractions were downgraded

-As per new methodology, 7.69 percent fractions were upgraded

-In most cases, downgrading has been by 1-2 grades

-Impact on revenue can be assessed only after sampling over period of time

ITC

-General insurance companies sell ITC to hike book value before listing

-LIC, however, increased stake

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Alembic Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for anti-depression drug, Vilazodone

-Reliance Capital issues non-convertible debentures (NCD) worth Rs 1500 crore

-Allahabad Bank board meeting on May 17 to mull capital infusion by government

-SEBI to not initiate any action against Bhushan Steel

-Government to sell 10 percent stake in NALCO via OFS today and tomorrow

-NBCC secures total business of Rs 1,877 crore in March 2017

-TCS' Suprakash Mukhopadhyay global treasury head and CS moved to Tata Sons

-Sumeet Kumar Somani new MD of Sumeet Industries

-SPML Infra completes irrigation project in Gujarat

-Som Distilleries says'Black for beer' achieves width of distribution of 30 percent across outlet universe

-Tata Steel UK plans USD 663 million payout to sttle pension dues: ET

-P&G plans an MOU with Future Group akin to the one it has in the US: ET

-Motilal Oswal's real estate arm to invest Rs 800 crore in current fiscal: Mint

-Government removes duties amid tepid response for solar rooftops

-Bodhtree Consulting wins order worth Rs 18.27 crore from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran

tags #Coal India #Nalco #Stocks in News #Tata Steel #TCS

