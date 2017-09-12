Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ITC, Sobha, Liberty Shoes, Cochin Shipyard

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Speciality Restaurants Q1FY18 YoY-Revenue down 8 percent at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 78 crore

-Loss at Rs 15 crore versus loss of Rs 5.6 crore

Zodiac Clothing Q1FY18 YoY-Revenue down 19 percent at Rs 54 crore-EBITDA loss at Rs 9.5 crore crore versus loss of Rs 4.54 crore

-Loss at Rs 4.2 crore versus profit of Rs 11 lakh

Ucal Fuel Q1FY18 YoY-Revenue down 10 percent at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 157 crore-EBITDA down 28 percent at Rs 15.9 crore versus Rs 22 crore-Margins at 12.8 percent versus 15.9 percent-PAT down 54 percent at Rs 3.7 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore

-Lower PAT due to higher tax rate

Cochin Shipyard Q1FY18 YoY-Revenue up 35 percent at Rs 556 crore-EBITDA up 13 percent Rs 114 crore versus Rs 101 crore-Margins at 20.5 percent versus 24.5 percent

-PAT up 13 percent at Rs 91.1 crore versus Rs 80.9 crore

-Equity Intelligence buys 10 lakh shares of Tata Coffee (0.55 percent stake) and 3.21 lakh shares (1.81 percent) of Liberty Shoes

-Param Value Fund buys 2.75 lakh shares (2.6 percent) of Repro India