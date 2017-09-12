Sep 12, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ITC, Sobha, Liberty Shoes, Cochin Shipyard
Tata Steel | Sun Pharma | ITC | Crest Ventures | JSW Steel | Sobha | Prestige Estates | InterGlobe Aviation | Liberty Shoes | Speciality Restaurants | Zodiac Clothing | Ucal Fuel and Cochin Shipyard are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Speciality Restaurants Q1FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 8 percent at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 78 crore
-Loss at Rs 15 crore versus loss of Rs 5.6 croreZodiac Clothing Q1FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 19 percent at Rs 54 crore
-EBITDA loss at Rs 9.5 crore crore versus loss of Rs 4.54 crore
-Loss at Rs 4.2 crore versus profit of Rs 11 lakh
Ucal Fuel Q1FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 10 percent at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 157 crore
-EBITDA down 28 percent at Rs 15.9 crore versus Rs 22 crore
-Margins at 12.8 percent versus 15.9 percent
-PAT down 54 percent at Rs 3.7 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore
-Lower PAT due to higher tax rateCochin Shipyard Q1FY18 YoY
-Revenue up 35 percent at Rs 556 crore
-EBITDA up 13 percent Rs 114 crore versus Rs 101 crore
-Margins at 20.5 percent versus 24.5 percent
-PAT up 13 percent at Rs 91.1 crore versus Rs 80.9 croreFund Action - Liberty Shoes, Tata Coffee, Repro India
-Equity Intelligence buys 10 lakh shares of Tata Coffee (0.55 percent stake) and 3.21 lakh shares (1.81 percent) of Liberty Shoes
-Param Value Fund buys 2.75 lakh shares (2.6 percent) of Repro IndiaOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Sun Pharma gets US FDA nod for cholesterol drug, Fenofibrate tablet
-NTPC's 40 MW out of 50 MW of Rojmal Wind Energy Project in Gujarat has been commissioned
-Tata Steel gets approval British Steel Pension scheme to be separated from Tata Steel UK
-Strides Shasun gets US FDA nod for Potassium Citrate extended-release tablets (used to treat kidney stones)
-Tata Global Beverages in focus: Tata Sons to acquire 6.84 percent equity from Tata Chemicals via investment portfolio rejig
-IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation approves QIP (qualified institutional placement) to reduce promoter's stake
-Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors in focus - Passenger vehicle sales up 14 percent in August
-Sobha, Prestige Estates in focus - Bengaluru sees 23 percent drop in new launches
-Etihad to stay on as partner in Jet Airways: HBL
-JSW Steel's crude steel production at 13.37 lakh tonnes for August versus 13.52 lakh tonnes YoY
-Bharti Airtel launches 4G services in Mumbai
-ITC in focus - GST cess pulls cigarette sales down 8-9 percent in July-August
-JSW Group in talks with China's Zhejiang Geely for electric vehicles: Mint
-GTL Infra says to consider allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs (foreign currency convertible bonds)
-Crest Ventures acquires stake in Classic Mall Development Company for Rs 13.7 crore-ICICI Bank raises bulk deposit rates by 5 bps on some tenors effective today