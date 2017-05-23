Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Voltas, Godrej Industries, MEP Infra, VST Tillers

Here are stocks that are in news today:

CARE Downgrades Co’s Long-Term Loans To BB From A-; Put On Credit WatchCARE Downgrades Co’s Short-term Loans From A2+ to ‘A4;

CARE Puts Co’s Loans On Credit Watch With Developing Implications

SRF setting-up of a facility to produce agrochemical at SRF's Chemical Complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs. 180 Crores

Issuance of New FCCBs

MT Educare subsidiary Lakshya Educare, has been sanctioned a long term debt facility from Xander Finance (Xander) of Rs 110 crore

Has given physical delivery of its 1 container vessel m.v. ‘Indira Gandhi' to its buyer

Company to delay decision on Australis mine

Swiss group Clariant (global parent) announced an all-stock deal to merge with the US-based Huntsman Corp

Godrej Industries Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 95.2 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 57 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Up 6.9 percent At Rs 1,982 Cr Vs Rs 1,854.2 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA At Rs 109.2 Cr Vs Rs 32.6 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Margi At 5.6 percent Vs 1.8 percent (YoY)

Cons Exceptional Gain At Rs 0.5 Cr Vs Exceptional Loss Of Rs 83.5 Cr (YoY)

GAIL Q4Net Profit At Rs 260 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,122 CrRevenue At Rs 13,674.1 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 12,888 CrEBITDA At Rs 1,555.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,908 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 11.6 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 14.8 percent

Net Profit Down 68.7 percent At Rs 260.2 Cr Vs Rs 832.1 Cr (YoY)Revenue Up 15.9 percent At Rs 13,674.1 Cr Vs Rs 11,802.4 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 23 percent At Rs 1,555.3 Cr Vs Rs 1,264.8 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Margin At 11.6 percent Vs 10.8 percent (YoY)

Exceptional Loss On Impairment Provision At Rs 788 Cr

SRF Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 129.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 111.4 CrCons Revenue At Rs 1,416.4 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,188 CrCons EBITDA At Rs 234.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 234 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 17.7 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 20 percent

Cons Net Profit Up 15.7 percent At Rs 129.2 Cr Vs Rs 111.7 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Up 19.7 percent At Rs 1,416.4 Cr Vs Rs 1,183.3 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 1.6 percent At Rs 234.2 Cr Vs Rs 230.5 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Margin At 17.7 percent Vs 20.7 percent (YoY)

Cons Other Income At Rs 25.9 Cr Vs Rs 11.4 Cr (YoY)

CCL Products Q4Cons Net Profit Down 3.8 percent At Rs 35.3 Cr Vs Rs 36.7 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income Up 12.4 percent At Rs 297.2 Cr Vs Rs 264.5 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 5.4 percent At Rs 64.2 Cr Vs Rs 60.9 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 64.2 percent Vs 60.9 percent (YoY)

EIL Q4Net Profit At Rs 66 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 94 CrRevenue At Rs 442.9 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 414 CrEBITDA At Rs 54.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 75 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 12.2 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 18 percent

Net Profit Down 15.2 percent At Rs 66 Cr Vs Rs 77.8 Cr (YoY)Revenue Up 46.8 percent At Rs 442.9 Cr Vs Rs 301.8 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 9.3 percent At Rs 54.2 Cr Vs Rs 49.6 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 12.2 percent Vs 16.4 percent (YoY)

Den Networks Q4Cons Net Loss At Rs 60.5 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 210.3 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Up 19.1 percent At Rs 317.2 Cr Vs Rs 266.4 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA At Rs 56.5 Cr Vs EBITDA Loss Of Rs 29.9 Cr (YoY)

PTC India Fin Svcs Q4Net Profit At Rs 109.8 Cr Vs Rs 49 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 59.6 percent At Rs 431 Cr Vs Rs 270 Cr (YoY)

Ajmera Realty Q4Net Profit Up 53.5 At Rs 24.1 Cr Vs Rs 15.7 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 26.7 percent At Rs 94.4 Cr Vs Rs 74.5 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 27.1 percent At Rs 40.3 Cr Vs Rs 31.7 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 42.7 percent Vs 42.6 percent (YoY)

Sharda Cropchem Q4Cons Net Profit Down 1.6 percent At Rs 98.7 Cr Vs Rs 100.3 Cr (YoY)

Cons Revenue Up 13.7 percent At Rs 594.9 Cr Vs Rs 523.4 Cr (YoY)

Allcargo Logistics Q4Cons Net Profit Down 2.4 percent At Rs 57.2 Cr Vs Rs 58.6 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income Down 2 percent At Rs 1,362.8 Cr Vs Rs 1,390 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Down 9.8 percent At Rs 105.5 Cr Vs Rs 116.9 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 7.7 percent Vs 8.4 percent (YoY)