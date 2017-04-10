App
Apr 06, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Apr 06, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, IndusInd, Phoenix Mills, Adani Power

Tata Motors | Sun Pharma | Bharat Forge | IndusInd Bank | Cairn India | Phoenix Mills | Jindal Steel | Edelweiss Financial | Brahmaputra Infra | Gallant Ispat | Adani Power are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

March auto sales: Tata Motors

-JLR UK sales up 34.4 percent at 32,105 versus 23,893 units (YoY)

-Jaguar UK sales up 69.1 percent at 9,571 versus 5,659 units (YoY)

-Land Rover UK sales up 23.6 percent at 22,534 versus 18,234 units (YoY)

Phoenix Mills

-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and The Phoenix Mills announce strategic investment platform for retail real estate properties in India

-CPPIB to invest USD 250 million in Phoenix unit

Sudhir Mathur-Cairn India

-Cairn-Vedanta merger may be completed in next 1-2 weeks with RBI approval

-Possibility of reverse merging Hindustan Zinc with Vedanta to create large conglomerate

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Bharat Forge in focus: March Class 8 truck sales in North America up 41 percent at 22,800 units YoY

-Sun Pharma subsidiary Taro gets US FDA nod for Tazarotene cream (used to treat plaque psoriasis in adults)

-Millitoons Entertainment to list bonus shares

-SBI & Associates to list shares post amalgamation

-SKF India's ex-date for buy back eligibility

-Ansal Housing: India Ratings & Research downgrades to non-cooperating category

-Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) records highest ever production & sales in FY17

-Edelweiss Financial subsidiary entered into special purchase agreement for acquiring 100 percent stake in Alternative Investment Market Advisors

-Capital First issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore

-Reliance Defence board meeting on April 11 to consider rights issue up to Rs 1,200 crore

-Power Grid entered into loan agreement with Asian Development Bank for USD 225 million

-Brahmaputra Infra gets order worth Rs 44.8 crore from Government of Assam

-IndusInd Bank proposal to issue NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore

-Force Motors' March production at 3209 units, domestic sales at 4129 units, export sales at 233 units

-M&M launched JIVO ? a new small tractor platform

-Bank of India shareholder meeting on May 4 for approval of issue of shares to Government of India

-UP government may acquire land from Gallantt Ispat for metro project

-Repco board meering on April 11 to consider issue of NCDs worth Rs 227 crore

-Adani Power in focus: Adani's coal mine project in Australia granted water license: ToI

-Hindujas might list IndusInd Bank parent: ToI

