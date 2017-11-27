App
Nov 27, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Quess Corp, Cupid, GPT Infra, Suzlon, M&M, Dredging Corp

Sun Pharma | Quess Corp | Cupid | GPT Infraprojects | Suzlon Energy | Jindal Stainless | NTPC | Mahindra & Mahindra | Dredging Corporation are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Sun Pharma initiates voluntary national recall of diabetes drug Riomet (oral solution)
Sun Pharma says
-Riomet manufactured for company by contract manufacturer
-Riomet being recalled due to microbial contamination
-Use of contaminated Riomet could lead to risk of infection
-Recalling two lots of Riomet of strength 500 mg/5 ml
-Possible infections include pneumonia, sinusitis & disseminated infections
-The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US FDA

-Haven't got any reports of adverse events related to recall so far

Dredging Corporation
-Non-executive employees union given notice of indefinite strike on or after December 6 against govt decision to privatise/ sell stake of company

-Management is holding discussions with the union to call-off the strike

GHCL
-DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund buys 9,50,528 shares at Rs 272 per share
-Bhoomi Disc Family Trust sells 11,00,000 shares at Rs 272.03 per share
RBL Bank
-Norwest Venture Partners X FII - Mauritius sells 56,31,212 shares at Rs 510 per share
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television
-SBI sells 10,14,784 shares at Rs 14 per share
-SBI sells 10,00,000 shares at Rs 14.02 per share
-Central Bank of India sells 6,00,000 shares at Rs 14.49 per share
TV Vision
-SBI sells 3,00,000 shares at Rs 17.50 per share
-SBI sells 12,97,046 shares at Rs 17.26 per share
-Central Bank of India sells 6,00,000 shares at Rs 17.78 per share
Vardhman Textiles
-Franklin Templeton MF buys 7,15,000 shares at Rs 1,300 per share

-Mahavir Shares Trust sells 6,90,000 shares at Rs 1,300.02 per share

Bharat Bijlee Q2 YoY
-Revenue at Rs 175 crore, up 20 percent
-EBITDA at Rs 10.3 crore

-Profit at Rs 6.3 crore, down 3 percent

Excel Industries Q2 YoY
-Revenue at Rs 130 crore, up 9 percent
-EBITDA at Rs 21.7 crore, up 56 percent
-Margin at 16.7 percent, up 500 bps

-Profit at Rs 11 crore, up 83 percent

Oriental Carbon Q2 YoY
-Revenue at Rs 74.7 crore, up 7 percent
-EBITDA at Rs 22.5 crore, up 7 percent

-Profit at Rs 12.4 crore, down 16 percent

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Quess Corp has signed definitive agreements to acquire 51 percent equity in Trimax Smart Infraprojects Private Limited
-Cupid wins order from United Nation population fund to supply female condoms worth 1.3 crore
-GPT Infraprojects' subsidiary Jogbani Highway Private Limited has been awarded a claim of approximately Rs 62 crore by the 3 member Arbitral Tribunal unanimously
-Suzlon Energy in focus - Renewable energy ministry cautioned anti-dumping duty authorities against high duties on imported solar equipments
-Mahindra Defence, Shapoorji Pallonji may bid for troubled Bharati Defence: ET
-Jindal Stainless to set up industrial parks in Orissa
-NTPC scouts for coal based power plant built with local equipment: ET
-M&M eyes US market with South Korean subsidiary: HBL
-Satin Creditcare to raise Rs 200 crore, from promoter, Nordic Microfin, Kora Investment, IndusInd Bank-Autoline Industries subsidiary gets environmental clearance for proposed special township project

