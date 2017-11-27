Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Quess Corp, Cupid, GPT Infra, Suzlon, M&M, Dredging Corp

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Sun Pharma initiates voluntary national recall of diabetes drug Riomet (oral solution)-Riomet manufactured for company by contract manufacturer-Riomet being recalled due to microbial contamination-Use of contaminated Riomet could lead to risk of infection-Recalling two lots of Riomet of strength 500 mg/5 ml-Possible infections include pneumonia, sinusitis & disseminated infections-The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US FDA

-Haven't got any reports of adverse events related to recall so far

-Non-executive employees union given notice of indefinite strike on or after December 6 against govt decision to privatise/ sell stake of company

-Management is holding discussions with the union to call-off the strike

-DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund buys 9,50,528 shares at Rs 272 per share-Bhoomi Disc Family Trust sells 11,00,000 shares at Rs 272.03 per share-Norwest Venture Partners X FII - Mauritius sells 56,31,212 shares at Rs 510 per share-SBI sells 10,14,784 shares at Rs 14 per share-SBI sells 10,00,000 shares at Rs 14.02 per share-Central Bank of India sells 6,00,000 shares at Rs 14.49 per share-SBI sells 3,00,000 shares at Rs 17.50 per share-SBI sells 12,97,046 shares at Rs 17.26 per share-Central Bank of India sells 6,00,000 shares at Rs 17.78 per share-Franklin Templeton MF buys 7,15,000 shares at Rs 1,300 per share

-Mahavir Shares Trust sells 6,90,000 shares at Rs 1,300.02 per share

Bharat Bijlee Q2 YoY-Revenue at Rs 175 crore, up 20 percent-EBITDA at Rs 10.3 crore

-Profit at Rs 6.3 crore, down 3 percent

Excel Industries Q2 YoY-Revenue at Rs 130 crore, up 9 percent-EBITDA at Rs 21.7 crore, up 56 percent-Margin at 16.7 percent, up 500 bps

-Profit at Rs 11 crore, up 83 percent

Oriental Carbon Q2 YoY-Revenue at Rs 74.7 crore, up 7 percent-EBITDA at Rs 22.5 crore, up 7 percent

-Profit at Rs 12.4 crore, down 16 percent