Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, BoB, Havells, Airtel, Simplex Infra, Britannia, GSPL

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, GAIL (India), Grasim Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Bata India, VLS Finance, Gitanjali Gems, Cura Technologies, Anant Raj, OCL Iron and Steel, Infibeam Incorporation, Biofil Chemicals, Vaswani Industries, Country Club Hospitality, Country Condo's, CEAT, Onelife Capital Advisors, SP Apparels, NLC India, ICSA (India), Polyplex Corporation, Bharat Rasayan, California Software Company, Jyoti Structures, PNC Infratech, JMT Auto, IPCA Laboratories, AYM Syntex, MTNL, Ess Dee Aluminium, Provogue (India), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Cox & Kings, Asahi Songwon Colors, Panama Petrochem, kwality, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Winsome Yarns, Grand Foundry, Jaiprakash Associates, Viji Finance, Capital Trust, Oriental Trimex, Global Offshore Services, Green Fire Agri Commodities, MSP Steel & Power, Emmbi Industries, IVRCL, NBI Industrial Finance Company, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Nagreeka Exports, Salasar Techno Engineering, PAE, Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company, Seamec, Shakti Pumps (India), Apollo Sindoori Hotels, Pratibha Industries, Hanung Toys and Textiles, Tata Global Beverages, Arihant Superstructures, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation, HPL Electric & Power, Sakthi Sugars, Fairchem Speciality, Karur Vysya Bank, PIL Italica Lifestyle, Jocil, Opto Circuits (India), Tokyo Plast International, Nahar Spinning Mills, GTL Infrastructure, Ruchi Soya Industries, Gayatri Projects, Vikas EcoTech, Burnpur Cement, Lanco Infratech, FCS Software Solutions, Rajasthan Petro Synthetics, Lakshmi Energy and Foods, J Kumar Infraprojects, International Constructions, Bhandari Hosiery Exports, Panacea Biotec, DB Realty, Hindustan Composites, Sastasundar Ventures, Jindal Stainless, KNR Constructions, Nalwa Sons Investments, LEEL Electricals, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, NCC, Elgi Equipments, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, Mercator, Software Technology Group International, India Tourism Development Corporation, Eros International Media, Spacenet Enterprises India, GMR Infrastructure, Ankit Metal & Power, Rohit Ferro-Tech, Tarapur Transformers, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, Adhunik Metaliks, Responsive Industries, Apex Frozen Foods, Vivimed Labs, Birla Cable, Uniply Industries, Splendid Metal Products, SRS, AIA Engineering, SEL Manufacturing Company, Usha Martin Education & Solutions, Ambika Cotton Mills, SKIL Infrastructure, Kalyani Commercials, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, C & C Constructions, Fedders Electric and Engineering, Dixon Technologies (India), JK Tyre & Industries, Shree Rama Newsprint, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, Pochiraju Industries, BASF India, Andhra Cements, Dynamatic Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Zylog Systems, Stel Holdings, Jindal Photo, Kohinoor Foods, Punjab & Sind Bank, Godrej Industries, Infinite Computer Solutions, Merck, Archidply Industries, Castex Technologies, Nahar Poly Films, Indo Count Industries, Kilitch Drugs (India), Prajay Engineers Syndicate, Polyplex Corporation, Sandesh, Niraj Ispat Industries, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure, ANG Industries, Era Infra Engineering, Solar Industries India, Neueon Towers, Rollatainers, Fortis Healthcare, Power Mech Projects, Manpasand Beverages, Gujarat NRE Coke, Pudumjee Industries, Bartronics India, HDIL, STL Global, Shankara Building Products, Simplex Infrastructures, Stampede Capital, Hinduja Ventures, Sujana Universal Industries, Corporation Bank, GP Petroleums, Religare Enterprises, Banco Products, Nahar Capital and Financial Services, Unitech, DS Kulkarni Developers, Tijaria Polypipes, Sita Shree Food Products, Shiva Texyarn, Deep Industries, NBCC (India), Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Somi Conveyor Beltings, Prime Focus, Gujarat NRE Coke, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Hisar Metal Industries, Signet Industries, Responsive Industries, Voltamp Transformers, Electrosteel Steels, Ashiana Housing, Reliance Capital, JBF Industries, Alankit, 3M India, Essar Shipping, Urja Global, MOIL, Monnet Ispat, McDowell Holdings, Navkar Corporation, Gangotri Textiles, LT Foods, Syncom Healthcare, Pearl Engineering Polymers, Bhushan Steel, Diamond Power Infra, Regency Ceramics, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills, Lotus Eye Hospital, Metalyst Forgings, Tree House Education, Vindhya Telelinks, Honeywell Automation India, IFCI, Aries Agro, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Bilpower, Allied Digital Services, Jindal Cotex, Nitin Spinners, Omaxe, Nahar Industrial Enterprises

Procter Gamble Hygiene Q2 YoY-Revenue up 10 percent at Rs 657 crore-EBITDA up 24 percent at Rs 187 crore-Margins up 330 bps at 28.5 percent

-PAT up 11 percent at Rs 115.5 crore

Prabhat Dairy Q2 YoY-Revenue up 19 percent at Rs 385 crore-EBITDA up 14 percent at Rs 31.7 crore-Margins down 30 bps at 8.2 percent

-PAT up 1 percent at Rs 9 crore

Man Infra Q2 YoY-Revenue down 16 percent at Rs 95 crore-EBITDA down 10 percent at Rs 19.8 crore-Margins down 130bps at 20.8 percent

-PAT down 10 percent at Rs 14 crore

Man Industries India Q2 YoY-Revenue up 13 percent at Rs 283 crore-EBITDA down 14 percent at Rs 14.3 crore-Margins down 160 bps at 5.1 percent

-PAT up 1 percent at Rs 9.3 crore

Madhucon Projects Q2 YoY-Revenue down 14 percent at Rs 118 crore-EBITDA down 15 percent at Rs 31.4 crore-Margins down 30 bps at 26.6 percent

-PAT down 64 percent at Rs 3.3 crore

KEI Industries Q2 YoY-Revenue up 28 percent at Rs 748 crore-EBITDA up 14 percent at Rs 76.2 crore-Margins down 140bps at 10.2 percent

-PAT up 33 percent at Rs 28.5 crore

JK Paper Q2 YoY-Revenue up 6 percent at Rs 671 crore-EBITDA down 8 percent at Rs 138 crore-Margins down 320 bps at 20.7 percent

-PAT down 8 percent at Rs 56 crore

Jindal Poly Films Q2 YoY-Revenue down 2 percent at Rs 1,807 crore-EBITDA flat at Rs 162.6 crore-Margins up 20 bps at 9 percent

-PAT down 40 percent at Rs 41.2 crore

Gujarat State Petronet Q2 YoY-Revenue up 29 percent at Rs 334 crore-EBITDA up 26 percent at Rs 284.8 crore-Margins down 240 bps at 85.3 percent

-PAT up 36 percent at Rs 176 crore

TNPL Q2 YoY-Revenue down 21 percent at Rs 536 crore-EBITDA down 61 percent at Rs 67.8 crore-Margins 12.6 percent versus 25.9 percent

-Loss at Rs 13 crore versus PAT of Rs 70.5 crore

Surya Roshni Q2 YoY-Revenue up 20 percent at Rs 885 crore-EBITDA up 14 percent at Rs 60.1 crore-Margins down 30 bps at 6.8 percent

-PAT up 41 percent at Rs 18.5 crore

Star Cement Q2 YoY-Revenue down 10 percent at Rs 280 crore-EBITDA up 30 percent at Rs 76.6 crore-Margins up 850 bps at 27.4 percent

-PAT up 41 percent at Rs 18.5 crore

SJVN Q2 YoY-Revenue down 14 percent at Rs 727 crore

-PAT down 17 percent at Rs 434 crore

Shree Renuka Sugar Q2 YoY-Revenue down 33 percent at Rs 1,365 crore-EBITDA down 95 percent at Rs 5 crore-Margins down 490 bps at 0.4 percent

-Loss at Rs 119 crore versus PAT of Rs 2.5 crore

Schneider Electric Infra Q2 YoY-Revenue up 1 percent at Rs 269 crore-EBITDA loss at Rs 7.5 crore versus profit of Rs 5.7 crore

-Loss at Rs 10.9 crore versus loss of Rs 9.5 crore

S H Kelkar Q2 YoY-Revenue down 10 percent at Rs 220 crore-EBITDA down 18 percent at Rs 33.7 crore-Margins down 140 bps at 15.3 percent

-PAT down 24 percent at Rs 18.8 crore

Grauer & Weil India Q2 YoY-Revenue up 10 percent at Rs 111.8 crore-EBITDA up 21 percent at Rs 29.3 crore-Margins up 240 bps at 26.2 percent

-PAT up 33 percent at Rs 22 crore

Swelect Energy Systems Q2 YoY-Net profit at Rs 3.6 crore versus Rs 7.7 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 42.3 crore versus Rs 28 crore (YoY)

Shalimar Paints Q2-Loss of Rs 9.8 crore versus profit of Rs 2.5 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 70.8 crore versus Rs 98.2 crore (YoY)

NMDC Q2-Net profit up 9.6 percent at Rs 844.4 crore versus Rs 770.7 crore (YoY)-Revenue up 39.2 percent at Rs 2,421 crore versus Rs 1,739.2 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 45.7 percent at Rs 1,203.6 crore versus Rs 826 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA at 49.7 percent versus 47.5 percent (YoY)

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2-Net profit at Rs 6.1 crore versus Rs 6 crore (YoY)

-NII up 8.2 percent at Rs 90.9 crore versus Rs 84.1 crore (YoY)

Adani Enterprises Q2-Loss at Rs 15.1 crore versus profit Rs 36.7 crore (YoY)-Revenue up 19.6 percent at Rs 9,083 crore versus Rs 7,594 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 70.1 percent at Rs 689.4 crore versus Rs 405.4 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA at 7.6 percent versus 5.3 percent (YoY)

Repco Home Finance Q2-Net profit up 22.3 percent at Rs 55.9 crore versus Rs 45.7 crore (YoY)

-Revenue up 7.5 percent at Rs 279 crore versus Rs 259.6 crore (YoY)

United Bank Of India Q2-Loss of Rs 344.8 crore versus profit of Rs 43.5 crore (YoY)

-NII at Rs 376.3 crore versus Rs 376.4 crore (YoY)

Bajaj Hindusthan Q2-Loss of Rs 91.6 crore versus loss of Rs 137.7 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 1,506 crore versus Rs 896.2 crore (YoY)

BGR Energy Systems Q2-Net profit at Rs 1.1 crore versus Rs 10.7 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 517.4 crore versus Rs 837.5 crore (YoY)

Clariant Chemicals Q2-Net profit at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 3.5 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 244.2 crore versus Rs 255.1 crore (YoY)

DCW Q2-Loss of Rs 8.9 crore versus profit of Rs 8.9 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 273.5 crore versus Rs 336.1 crore (YoY)

Future Enterprises Q2-Loss of Rs 1.9 crore versus loss of Rs 23.2 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 1,160 crore versus Rs 935.2 crore (YoY)

Emkay Global Q2-Net profit at Rs 6.2 crore versus Rs 3.5 crore (YoY)

-Revenue at Rs 36.1 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore (YoY)

-Changes effective close of November 30, 2017 Petronet LNG and Vakrangee -Deletions: Apollo Hospitals (Shifted to small cap)-Additions: APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Hospitals, Bombay Dyeing, Caplin Point, CDSL, Chambal Fertiliser, Cochin Shipyard, DCM Shriram, Deepak Fertiliser, Eris Life, Fortis Health, Gujarat Alkalies, Gulf OilLubricants, Himadri Chemicals, IDFC, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, Minda Inds, Nesco, Quess Corp, Radico, Rain Inds, Shnakara Building , Suprajit Engg, Techno Electric, Tejas Networks, Time Techno, Uflex, VIP Industries and Welspun Corp

-Deletions: Adami Transmission, Future Retail, Indo COunt, JB Chemicals, Kansai Nerolac, Kushal, L&T Fin, TVS, Vakrangee, Videocon