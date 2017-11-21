Stocks in the news: SBI, M&M, Infibeam, RCom, Madhucon Projects, Quess Corp, NBCC, Cadila

State Bank of India | Mahindra & Mahindra | Infibeam Incorporation | Union Bank | Reliance Communications | Marico | Madhucon Projects | Quess Corp | ARSS Infra | NBCC | Godrej Properties | Videocon Industries | TCPL Packaging and Cadila Healthcare are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Videocon Very Weak Q2FY18 YOY
-Finance cost is 7.3x EBITDA
-Revenue down 43 percent at 1598cr
-EBITDA down 68 percent at 91cr vs 28cr
-Margins down 430 bps at 5.7 percent
-Loss at 885cr vs Loss of 368crTCPL Packaging Q2FY18 YOY
-Higher raw material cost eats into margins
-Revenue up 16 percent at 181cr
-EBITDA down 1 percent at 22.9cr
-Margins down 220 bps at 12.7 percent
-PAT down 43 percent at 5.8cr
-'WE HAVE A ROBUST SUCCESSION PLAN'
-'BOARD KNOWS MY CHOICE FOR SUCCESSOR'
-M&M Saw Opportunities In Detroit
-M&M To Invest Over USD 600 m In USA Over 4-5 Years
-US Is Key For M&M's Future
-Ford Tie-Up To Primarily Focus On India
-Ford Tie-Up Opens Up US Opportunities
-Enters into ban period: Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast
-Still in ban: DHFL, DLF, HDIL, Indo Count, Infibeam, Jet Airways, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Kaveri Seed, Reliance Communications, Reliance CapitalFund Action
BCL Industries
-EQ India Fund buys 4.5 lakh shares at Rs 109.90 per share
-Porinjuv Veliyath buys 2 lakh shares at Rs 109.90 per share
-Om Prakash Chugh buys 75,000 shares at Rs 109.90 per share
Mercator
-Nomura Singapore sells 45,14,888 shares at Rs 40.65 per shareOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Sources say Bain Capital to sell 2 percent stake in L&T Finance Holdings via block deals today
-Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Gets US FDA Nod For Ethacrynate Sodium Injection
-Infibeam seen in talks to sell minority stake to Fairfax Fin Holdings: ET
-MIRC - Onida open to sale at a good valuation, keen to take slot vacated by Videocon
-SBI aims to raise 2.5k cr via General Insurance Arm listing
-15 firms keen on Bankrupt Binani Cement
-Donear Group Acquires OCM Woolen Mills
-Union Bank starts roadshow for 2000 cr QIP
-Lenders clear RComs Delhi, Chennai Asset sale for 801 cr
-Marico Enters Soup Segment
-12 percent & 18 percent GST Slabs may be merged, 28 percent for demerit goods – CEA
-World bank temporarily suspends Madhucon Projects from particiapiting in projects
-Quess Corp considered and approved the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Tata Business Support Services Limited
-ARSS Infra wins order worth 87cr for work of roadbed, major & minor bridges, track linking, S&T service buildings, other civil works
-NBCC awards contract to simplex Infra worth 542 cr
-South Ind Bank to issue Basel III tier II bonds for an amount not exceeding 500cr-Godrej Properties Board Approves Scheme Of Amalgamation Between Co & Godrej Real Estate