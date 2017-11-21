Stocks in the news: SBI, M&M, Infibeam, RCom, Madhucon Projects, Quess Corp, NBCC, Cadila

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Videocon Very Weak Q2FY18 YOY-Finance cost is 7.3x EBITDA-Revenue down 43 percent at 1598cr-EBITDA down 68 percent at 91cr vs 28cr-Margins down 430 bps at 5.7 percent

-Loss at 885cr vs Loss of 368cr

TCPL Packaging Q2FY18 YOY-Higher raw material cost eats into margins-Revenue up 16 percent at 181cr-EBITDA down 1 percent at 22.9cr-Margins down 220 bps at 12.7 percent

-PAT down 43 percent at 5.8cr

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Anand Mahindra Says-'WE HAVE A ROBUST SUCCESSION PLAN'-'BOARD KNOWS MY CHOICE FOR SUCCESSOR'-M&M Saw Opportunities In Detroit-M&M To Invest Over USD 600 m In USA Over 4-5 Years-US Is Key For M&M's Future-Ford Tie-Up To Primarily Focus On India

-Ford Tie-Up Opens Up US Opportunities

13 stocks in F&O ban-Enters into ban period: Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast

-Still in ban: DHFL, DLF, HDIL, Indo Count, Infibeam, Jet Airways, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Kaveri Seed, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital

Fund ActionBCL Industries-EQ India Fund buys 4.5 lakh shares at Rs 109.90 per share-Porinjuv Veliyath buys 2 lakh shares at Rs 109.90 per share-Om Prakash Chugh buys 75,000 shares at Rs 109.90 per shareMercator

-Nomura Singapore sells 45,14,888 shares at Rs 40.65 per share

-Sources say Bain Capital to sell 2 percent stake in L&T Finance Holdings via block deals today-Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Gets US FDA Nod For Ethacrynate Sodium Injection-Infibeam seen in talks to sell minority stake to Fairfax Fin Holdings: ET-MIRC - Onida open to sale at a good valuation, keen to take slot vacated by Videocon-SBI aims to raise 2.5k cr via General Insurance Arm listing-15 firms keen on Bankrupt Binani Cement-Donear Group Acquires OCM Woolen Mills-Union Bank starts roadshow for 2000 cr QIP-Lenders clear RComs Delhi, Chennai Asset sale for 801 cr-Marico Enters Soup Segment-12 percent & 18 percent GST Slabs may be merged, 28 percent for demerit goods – CEA-World bank temporarily suspends Madhucon Projects from particiapiting in projects-Quess Corp considered and approved the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Tata Business Support Services Limited-ARSS Infra wins order worth 87cr for work of roadbed, major & minor bridges, track linking, S&T service buildings, other civil works-NBCC awards contract to simplex Infra worth 542 cr-South Ind Bank to issue Basel III tier II bonds for an amount not exceeding 500cr-Godrej Properties Board Approves Scheme Of Amalgamation Between Co & Godrej Real Estate