App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 09:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: SBI, M&M, Infibeam, RCom, Madhucon Projects, Quess Corp, NBCC, Cadila

State Bank of India | Mahindra & Mahindra | Infibeam Incorporation | Union Bank | Reliance Communications | Marico | Madhucon Projects | Quess Corp | ARSS Infra | NBCC | Godrej Properties | Videocon Industries | TCPL Packaging and Cadila Healthcare are stocks, which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Videocon Very Weak Q2FY18 YOY
-Finance cost is 7.3x EBITDA
-Revenue down 43 percent at 1598cr
-EBITDA down 68 percent at 91cr vs 28cr
-Margins down 430 bps at 5.7 percent

-Loss at 885cr vs Loss of 368cr

TCPL Packaging Q2FY18 YOY
-Higher raw material cost eats into margins
-Revenue up 16 percent at 181cr
-EBITDA down 1 percent at 22.9cr
-Margins down 220 bps at 12.7 percent

-PAT down 43 percent at 5.8cr

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Anand Mahindra Says
-'WE HAVE A ROBUST SUCCESSION PLAN'
-'BOARD KNOWS MY CHOICE FOR SUCCESSOR'
-M&M Saw Opportunities In Detroit
-M&M To Invest Over USD 600 m In USA Over 4-5 Years
-US Is Key For M&M's Future
-Ford Tie-Up To Primarily Focus On India

-Ford Tie-Up Opens Up US Opportunities

related news

13 stocks in F&O ban
-Enters into ban period: Just Dial, TV18 Broadcast

-Still in ban: DHFL, DLF, HDIL, Indo Count, Infibeam, Jet Airways, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Kaveri Seed, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital

Fund Action
BCL Industries
-EQ India Fund buys 4.5 lakh shares at Rs 109.90 per share
-Porinjuv Veliyath buys 2 lakh shares at Rs 109.90 per share
-Om Prakash Chugh buys 75,000 shares at Rs 109.90 per share
Mercator

-Nomura Singapore sells 45,14,888 shares at Rs 40.65 per share

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Sources say Bain Capital to sell 2 percent stake in L&T Finance Holdings via block deals today
-Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Gets US FDA Nod For Ethacrynate Sodium Injection
-Infibeam seen in talks to sell minority stake to Fairfax Fin Holdings: ET
-MIRC - Onida open to sale at a good valuation, keen to take slot vacated by Videocon
-SBI aims to raise 2.5k cr via General Insurance Arm listing
-15 firms keen on Bankrupt Binani Cement
-Donear Group Acquires OCM Woolen Mills
-Union Bank starts roadshow for 2000 cr QIP
-Lenders clear RComs Delhi, Chennai Asset sale for 801 cr
-Marico Enters Soup Segment
-12 percent & 18 percent GST Slabs may be merged, 28 percent for demerit goods – CEA
-World bank temporarily suspends Madhucon Projects from particiapiting in projects
-Quess Corp considered and approved the acquisition of 51 percent equity stake in Tata Business Support Services Limited
-ARSS Infra wins order worth 87cr for work of roadbed, major & minor bridges, track linking, S&T service buildings, other civil works
-NBCC awards contract to simplex Infra worth 542 cr
-South Ind Bank to issue Basel III tier II bonds for an amount not exceeding 500cr-Godrej Properties Board Approves Scheme Of Amalgamation Between Co & Godrej Real Estate

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.