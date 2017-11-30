Stocks in the news: SBI, Lupin, Infosys, SBI Life, Aurobindo, ICICI Prudential, Mukta Arts

SBI | Infosys | Lupin | SBI Life | Aurobindo Pharma | HDFC Standard Life | ICICI Prudential Life | ICICI Lombard | M&M Financial | Usha Martin | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Mukta Arts and TBZ are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Mukta Arts Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue up 43 percent at Rs 37 crore
-EBITDA at Rs 8.7 crore versus loss of Rs 0.5 crore
-Margins at 23.5 percent
-PAT at Rs 9.4 crore versus loss of Rs 4.9 croreTBZ Q2FY18 YoY
-Revenue down 27 percent at Rs 326 crore
-EBITDA down 50 percent at Rs 11.7 crore
-Margins down 160 bps at 3.6 percent
-PAT down 90 percent at Rs 0.7 crore
-IRDA board approves private equity investment of over 10 percent in insurance companies
Alert: SBI Life, HDFC Standard Life, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, Exide Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Capital may be in focus
-IRDA board suggests 5-year lock-in for PE investment of over 10 percent in insurance companies
-IRDA subjects PE investment of over 10 percent in insurance companies via special purpose vehicle (SPV) route
-Amendments by IRDA board to be published for public consultation soon
-IRDA grants R2/Second level approval to Reliance Health Insurance
-IRDA grants R1/First level approval to Ocare, Jiva Health Insurance
-IRDA grants approval to Allianz Reinsurance
Alert: Current rules allow PE Players to invest upto 10 percent without promoter status
Alert: Reliance Health is wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital
-Hikes interest rates by 100 bps on bulk deposits between Rs 1 crore & Rs 10 crore from November 30
-Hikes interest rates by 100 bps on bulk deposits above Rs 10 crore from November 30Power minister Piyush Goyal says
-Policy on hydro should be taken up by cabinet within days
-Convened a meeting on stressed assets today
-Power ministry officials met bankers on stressed asset projects statusMSCI Global Standard Index changes effective post market close today
Additions: Britannia Industries, Petronet LNG, Vakrangee
Deletion: Apollo HospitalsFund Action
Action Construction
-GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund buys 10,67,007 shares at Rs 136.84 per share
-Mona Aggarwal sells 49,90,000 shares at Rs 135.97 per share
Den Networks
-Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global buys 23,88,209 shares at Rs 92.75 per share
-The Spruce House Partnership LP sell 29,48,000 shares at Rs 92.76 per share
Subex
-QVT Mauritius Westfund-FCCB sells 36,00,000 shares at Rs 8.65 per shareOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Infosys' Rs 13,000 crore buyback opens today, closes on December 14
-Aurobindo Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Tadalfil tablets
-M&M Financial to issue 2.5 crore shares to M&M at Rs 422 per share aggregating to an amount of Rs 1,055 crore
-Indiabulls Housing Finance - Crisil has upgraded long-term rating to the highest rating of AAA/stable, from its earlier assigned rating of AA+/Positive
-Usha Martin - India Rating and Research has downgraded the company long-term issuer rating from existing BBB- to BB+
-Lupin recalls cholesterol drug in USA
-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR from 8.30 percent to 8.25 percent
-Lakshmi Vilas Bank sets 1-year MCLR at 9.20 percent with effect from December 1-Jet Airways, SpiceJet may possibly bid for Air India, eye the Maharajah's market share: ToI