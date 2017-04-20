Stocks in the news: Reliance, Yes Bank, Godrej Prop, Zee Ent, Bharat Fin, DHFL

Here are stocks that are in news today:
Results today: Mindtree, CRISIL, Cyient, Hindustan Zinc, Mastek
Yes Bank Q4
-Net profit up 30.2 percent at Rs 914.1 crore versus Rs 702.1 crore (YoY)
-NII up 32.1 percent at Rs 1,639.7 crore versus Rs 1,241.4 crore (YoY)
-Gross NPA at 1.52 percent versus 0.85 percent (QoQ)
-Net NPA at 0.81 percent versus 0.29 percent (QoQ)
-Gross NPA at Rs 2,018.5 crore versus Rs 1,005.9 crore (QoQ)
-Net NPA at Rs 1,072.3 crore versus Rs 342.5 crore (QoQ)
-Provisions at Rs 309.7 crore versus Rs 186.5 crore (YoY); versus Rs 115.4 crore (QoQ)
-Net interest margin at 3.6 percent versus 3.5 percent (QoQ)
-Return on assets at 1.8 percent & return on equity at 21.8 percent
-FY17 CASA ratio at 36.3 percent, savings account growth at 60.06 percent, current at 74.7 percent
-Advances up 34.7 percent at Rs 1.32 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017
-Slippages at Rs 1,904.77 crore versus Rs 727.55 in 9MFY17; versus Rs 126.46 crore (QoQ)
-FY17 core retail advances growth at 140 percent (YoY)
-Q4 credit cost at 19 bps, FY17 credit cost at 53 bps
-Increase in NPA & provisions in conformity with RBI observations
-Borrower with gross exposure of 0.69 percent (Rs 911 crore) slipped in Q4
-Borrower with gross exposure of 0.69 percent (Rs 911 crore) expected to recover soon
-Standard restructured advances at 0.36 percent (Rs 481.6 crore) as on March 31
-Standard SDR advances outstanding at 0.22 percent (Rs 299.6 crore) as on March 31
-5:25 refinancing exposure at 0.09 percent (Rs 125.5 crore) as on March 31
-S4A advances outstanding at 0.01 percent (Rs 18.9 crore) as on March 31
-Recommend dividend of Rs 12/share
-Deposits up 27.9 percent at Rs 1.42 lakh crore (YoY) as on March 31
-CASA up 65.5 percent at Rs 51,870 crore (YoY) as on March 31
-Provision coverage ratio at 46.9 percent versus 66 percent (QoQ)
Yes Bank MD & CEO, Rana Kapoor
-Bank's growth & earning models continue to remain robust
-Expanded NIMs despite challenging operating environment
-Net profit up 71.9 percent at Rs 20.8 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 41.3 percent at Rs 550.2 crore versus Rs 389.4 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 24.2 percent at Rs 42.1 crore versus Rs 33.9 crore (YoY)
-EBTIDA margin at 7.7 percent versus 8.7 percent (YoY)
RS Software Q4
-Consolidated net loss at Rs 3.6 crore versus loss of Rs 4.2 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated total income down 1.9 percent at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore (QoQ)
Tata, Godrej, Adani show interest in 30 Sahara Properties worth Rs 7,400 crore: PTI
-Omaxe, Eldeco, IOC, Apollo Hospital also show interest in Sahara assets
-Pirojsha Godrej says looking at Part I of Pune land parcels of Sahara, talks at preliminary stage
-Omaxe CMD confirms interest in Sahara assets, says always exploring opportunities
-Apollo Hospital says submitted expression of interest for Sahara Hospital, due diligence on
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Reliance Industries commissions world’s largest and most complex ethane project at Dahej
-GRP to supply composite products exclusively to US based company
-Ballarpur Industries: Ind-Ra downgrades NCD to D
-Zee Entertainment in advanced talks to buy new silk routes 9x media
-IDFC Bank and RBL Bank join the race to buy Bharat Financial
-DHFL may sell majority stake in Aashar Housing Finance
-Godrej Properties to raise Rs 1,500 crore by selling office assets to pare debt
-Videocon asks banks to extend loan tenure
-Network18 board gives in-principle nod to sell/transfer food search engine BURRP
-NTPC board approves upsizing USD 4 billion MTN programme to upto USD 6 billion