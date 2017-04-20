Stocks in the news: Reliance, Yes Bank, Godrej Prop, Zee Ent, Bharat Fin, DHFL

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank Q4

-Net profit up 30.2 percent at Rs 914.1 crore versus Rs 702.1 crore (YoY)

-NII up 32.1 percent at Rs 1,639.7 crore versus Rs 1,241.4 crore (YoY)

-Gross NPA at 1.52 percent versus 0.85 percent (QoQ)

-Net NPA at 0.81 percent versus 0.29 percent (QoQ)

-Gross NPA at Rs 2,018.5 crore versus Rs 1,005.9 crore (QoQ)

-Net NPA at Rs 1,072.3 crore versus Rs 342.5 crore (QoQ)

-Provisions at Rs 309.7 crore versus Rs 186.5 crore (YoY); versus Rs 115.4 crore (QoQ)

-Net interest margin at 3.6 percent versus 3.5 percent (QoQ)

-Return on assets at 1.8 percent & return on equity at 21.8 percent

-FY17 CASA ratio at 36.3 percent, savings account growth at 60.06 percent, current at 74.7 percent

-Advances up 34.7 percent at Rs 1.32 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017

-Slippages at Rs 1,904.77 crore versus Rs 727.55 in 9MFY17; versus Rs 126.46 crore (QoQ)

-FY17 core retail advances growth at 140 percent (YoY)

-Q4 credit cost at 19 bps, FY17 credit cost at 53 bps

-Increase in NPA & provisions in conformity with RBI observations

-Borrower with gross exposure of 0.69 percent (Rs 911 crore) slipped in Q4

-Borrower with gross exposure of 0.69 percent (Rs 911 crore) expected to recover soon

-Standard restructured advances at 0.36 percent (Rs 481.6 crore) as on March 31

-Standard SDR advances outstanding at 0.22 percent (Rs 299.6 crore) as on March 31

-5:25 refinancing exposure at 0.09 percent (Rs 125.5 crore) as on March 31

-S4A advances outstanding at 0.01 percent (Rs 18.9 crore) as on March 31

-Recommend dividend of Rs 12/share

-Deposits up 27.9 percent at Rs 1.42 lakh crore (YoY) as on March 31

-CASA up 65.5 percent at Rs 51,870 crore (YoY) as on March 31

-Provision coverage ratio at 46.9 percent versus 66 percent (QoQ)

Yes Bank MD & CEO, Rana Kapoor

-Bank's growth & earning models continue to remain robust

-Expanded NIMs despite challenging operating environment

Jay Bharat Maruti Q4

-Net profit up 71.9 percent at Rs 20.8 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 41.3 percent at Rs 550.2 crore versus Rs 389.4 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA up 24.2 percent at Rs 42.1 crore versus Rs 33.9 crore (YoY)

-EBTIDA margin at 7.7 percent versus 8.7 percent (YoY)

RS Software Q4

-Consolidated net loss at Rs 3.6 crore versus loss of Rs 4.2 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated total income down 1.9 percent at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore (QoQ)

Tata, Godrej, Adani show interest in 30 Sahara Properties worth Rs 7,400 crore: PTI

-Omaxe, Eldeco, IOC, Apollo Hospital also show interest in Sahara assets

-Pirojsha Godrej says looking at Part I of Pune land parcels of Sahara, talks at preliminary stage

-Omaxe CMD confirms interest in Sahara assets, says always exploring opportunities

-Apollo Hospital says submitted expression of interest for Sahara Hospital, due diligence on

-Reliance Industries commissions world’s largest and most complex ethane project at Dahej

-GRP to supply composite products exclusively to US based company

-Ballarpur Industries: Ind-Ra downgrades NCD to D

-Zee Entertainment in advanced talks to buy new silk routes 9x media

-IDFC Bank and RBL Bank join the race to buy Bharat Financial

-DHFL may sell majority stake in Aashar Housing Finance

-Godrej Properties to raise Rs 1,500 crore by selling office assets to pare debt

-Videocon asks banks to extend loan tenure

-Network18 board gives in-principle nod to sell/transfer food search engine BURRP

-NTPC board approves upsizing USD 4 billion MTN programme to upto USD 6 billion

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.