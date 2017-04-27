Stocks in the news: Reliance, Maruti, Axis Bank, Cadila, Zee, Tata Sponge, GIC Housing

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Motor Company, Biocon

Tata Sponge Q4

-Consolidated net profit up 61.8 percent at Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 13.1 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated total income up 19.9 percent at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 154.3 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated EBITDA up 61.7 percent at Rs 25.8 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 14 percent versus 9.9 percent (YoY)

Sterlite Technologies Q4

-Consolidated net profit up 29.6 percent at Rs 68.7 crore versus Rs 53 crore (QoQ)

-Total income down 3.4 percent at Rs 707.2 crore versus Rs 732.4 crore (QoQ)

-EBITDA up 15.6 percent at Rs 162.5 crore versus Rs 140.6 crore (QoQ)

-EBITDA margin at 23 percent versus 19.2 percent (QoQ)

Suraj Q4

-Net profit at Rs 0.03 crore versus Rs 1.2 crore (YoY)

-Total income at Rs 49.5 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore (YoY)

GIC Housing Q4

-Net profit up 29.8 percent at Rs 46.6 crore versus Rs 35.9 crore (YoY)

-NII up 28 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 77.9 crore (YoY)

Axis Bank Q4

-Net profit down 43.1 percent at Rs 1,225.1 crore versus Rs 2,154.3 crore (YoY)

-NII up 3.9 percent at Rs 4,728.9 crore versus Rs 4,552.6 crore (YoY)

-Net interest margin at 3.83 percent versus 3.43 percent (QoQ)

-Gross NPA at 5.04 percent versus 5.22 percent (QoQ)

-Gross NPA at Rs 21,280.5 crore versus Rs 20,466.8 crore (QoQ)

-Net NPA at 2.11 percent versus 2.18 percent (QoQ)

-Net NPA at Rs 8,626.5 crore versus Rs 8,295 crore (QoQ)

-Provisions at Rs 2,581 crore versus Rs 1,168.3 crore (YoY); Rs 3,795.8 crore (QoQ)

-Gross slippages at Rs 4,811 crore versus Rs 4,560 crore (QoQ)

-Capital adequacy ratio at 14.95 percent versus 16.03 percent (QoQ)

-Net slippages at Rs 2,008 crore

-Net advances up 10 percent YoY; retail advances up 21 percent YoY

-Recoveries & upgrades at Rs 2,804 crore versus Rs 350 crore (QoQ)

-Write-offs at Rs 1,194 crore versus Rs 122 crore (QoQ)

Axis Bank says

-CASA growth at 26 percent YoY; CASA deposits constituted 51 percent of total

-Provision coverage ratio at 65 percent versus 64 percent (QoQ)

-Total deposits as on March 31 up 15.8 percent at Rs 4.14 lakh crore (YoY)

-Net advances as on March 31 up 10.1 percent at Rs 3.73 lakh crore (YoY)

KPIT Technologies Q4

-Net profit down 27 percent at Rs 53.7 crore versus Rs 73.6 crore (QoQ)

-Rupee revenue up 3.3 percent at Rs 858.4 crore versus Rs 830.6 crore (QoQ)

-EBITDA up 2.8 percent at Rs 86.9 crore versus Rs 84.5 crore (QoQ)

-EBITDA margin at 10.1 percent versus 10.2 percent (QoQ)

Alert: KPIT Tech had exceptional gain of Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY17

-KPIT Tech guidance: Constant currency growth for FY18 seen in range of 6-8 percent over FY17

LKP Finance Q4

-Net profit at Rs 3.5 crore versus loss of Rs 1 crore (YoY)

-Total income down 6.1 percent at Rs 12.4 crore versus Rs 13.2 crore (YoY)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q4

-Net profit up 6.3 percent at Rs 52.2 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore (YoY)

-NII up 31.9 percent at Rs 227.8 crore versus Rs 172.7 crore (YoY)

-Gross NPA at 2.67 percent versus 2.78 percent (QoQ)

-Gross NPA at Rs 640.2 crore versus Rs 548.6 crore (QoQ)

-Net NPA at 1.76 percent versus 1.82 percent (QoQ)

-Net NPA at Rs 418.4 crore versus Rs 354.2 crore (QoQ)

Supreme Petrochem Q4

-Net profit up 28.7 percent at Rs 69.9 crore versus Rs 54.3 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 4.9 percent at Rs 953.8 crore versus Rs 909.4 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA up 28.1 percent at Rs 112.1 crore versus Rs 87.5 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 11.7 percent versus 9.6 percent (YoY)

Foseco India Q4

-Net profit down 14.3 percent at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 8.4 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 11.8 percent at Rs 88.1 crore versus Rs 78.8 crore (YoY)

Lupin

-CNBC-TV18 accesses Form 483 issued to Lupin’s Goa plant

-Lupin's Goa plant issued three observations from US FDA

Alert: US FDA inspected Lupin Goa plant from March 27-April 7

Alert: Company announced approval for Wellbutrin XL generic on April 8 from Goa plant

US FDA observations Lupin's Goa plant

-Failure to review any unexplained discrepancy & failure of a batch

-No written procedures for production & process controls

-Control procedures not established that monitor output of manufacturing processes

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Somany Ceramics' sanitaryware plant expansion complete, capacity increased from 3.03 lakh pieces per annum to 11.50 lakh pieces per annum

-Reliance partners with Germany's Resysta to bring innovative wood alternative in India

-Cadila in focus: Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Cholestyramine for oral suspension USP (a cholesterol-lowering agent)

-Petron Engineering receives work order for building structure works at Goregaon (West) for a total value of Rs 110 crore

-Inox Leisure commenced operations at Multiplex Cinema, Pune - 4 screens and 662 seats

-Union Bank: Ind-Ra assigns AA/stable rating to Basel III bonds

-IFCI in focus: NSE IPO likely to be delayed

-Jubilant Life Sciences considering Singapore listing of pharma unit

-National Green Tribunal orders Jubilant Life's 13 units in Gajarula to cease operations

-Zee Entertainment forays into Latin America

-Apollo Tyres enters European truck, bus radial tyre market

-L&T, HCC bidders for Rs 3,500 crore for Mumbai Coastal Road Project

-Godrej enters pact with Taj for mixed use deal

-Ministry of Defence to seek fresh bids from L&T, Reliance Defence for Rs 20,000 crore warship project

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.