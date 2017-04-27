Stocks in the news: Reliance, Maruti, Axis Bank, Cadila, Zee, Tata Sponge, GIC Housing

Here are stocks that are in news today:
Results today: Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Motor Company, Biocon
Tata Sponge Q4
-Consolidated net profit up 61.8 percent at Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 13.1 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated total income up 19.9 percent at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 154.3 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA up 61.7 percent at Rs 25.8 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 14 percent versus 9.9 percent (YoY)
-Consolidated net profit up 29.6 percent at Rs 68.7 crore versus Rs 53 crore (QoQ)
-Total income down 3.4 percent at Rs 707.2 crore versus Rs 732.4 crore (QoQ)
-EBITDA up 15.6 percent at Rs 162.5 crore versus Rs 140.6 crore (QoQ)
-EBITDA margin at 23 percent versus 19.2 percent (QoQ)
Suraj Q4
-Net profit at Rs 0.03 crore versus Rs 1.2 crore (YoY)
-Total income at Rs 49.5 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore (YoY)
GIC Housing Q4
-Net profit up 29.8 percent at Rs 46.6 crore versus Rs 35.9 crore (YoY)
-NII up 28 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 77.9 crore (YoY)
Axis Bank Q4
-Net profit down 43.1 percent at Rs 1,225.1 crore versus Rs 2,154.3 crore (YoY)
-NII up 3.9 percent at Rs 4,728.9 crore versus Rs 4,552.6 crore (YoY)
-Net interest margin at 3.83 percent versus 3.43 percent (QoQ)
-Gross NPA at 5.04 percent versus 5.22 percent (QoQ)
-Gross NPA at Rs 21,280.5 crore versus Rs 20,466.8 crore (QoQ)
-Net NPA at 2.11 percent versus 2.18 percent (QoQ)
-Net NPA at Rs 8,626.5 crore versus Rs 8,295 crore (QoQ)
-Provisions at Rs 2,581 crore versus Rs 1,168.3 crore (YoY); Rs 3,795.8 crore (QoQ)
-Gross slippages at Rs 4,811 crore versus Rs 4,560 crore (QoQ)
-Capital adequacy ratio at 14.95 percent versus 16.03 percent (QoQ)
-Net slippages at Rs 2,008 crore
-Net advances up 10 percent YoY; retail advances up 21 percent YoY
-Recoveries & upgrades at Rs 2,804 crore versus Rs 350 crore (QoQ)
-Write-offs at Rs 1,194 crore versus Rs 122 crore (QoQ)
Axis Bank says
-CASA growth at 26 percent YoY; CASA deposits constituted 51 percent of total
-Provision coverage ratio at 65 percent versus 64 percent (QoQ)
-Total deposits as on March 31 up 15.8 percent at Rs 4.14 lakh crore (YoY)
-Net advances as on March 31 up 10.1 percent at Rs 3.73 lakh crore (YoY)
-Net profit down 27 percent at Rs 53.7 crore versus Rs 73.6 crore (QoQ)
-Rupee revenue up 3.3 percent at Rs 858.4 crore versus Rs 830.6 crore (QoQ)
-EBITDA up 2.8 percent at Rs 86.9 crore versus Rs 84.5 crore (QoQ)
-EBITDA margin at 10.1 percent versus 10.2 percent (QoQ)
Alert: KPIT Tech had exceptional gain of Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY17
-KPIT Tech guidance: Constant currency growth for FY18 seen in range of 6-8 percent over FY17
LKP Finance Q4
-Net profit at Rs 3.5 crore versus loss of Rs 1 crore (YoY)
-Total income down 6.1 percent at Rs 12.4 crore versus Rs 13.2 crore (YoY)
-Net profit up 6.3 percent at Rs 52.2 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore (YoY)
-NII up 31.9 percent at Rs 227.8 crore versus Rs 172.7 crore (YoY)
-Gross NPA at 2.67 percent versus 2.78 percent (QoQ)
-Gross NPA at Rs 640.2 crore versus Rs 548.6 crore (QoQ)
-Net NPA at 1.76 percent versus 1.82 percent (QoQ)
-Net NPA at Rs 418.4 crore versus Rs 354.2 crore (QoQ)
-Net profit up 28.7 percent at Rs 69.9 crore versus Rs 54.3 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 4.9 percent at Rs 953.8 crore versus Rs 909.4 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 28.1 percent at Rs 112.1 crore versus Rs 87.5 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 11.7 percent versus 9.6 percent (YoY)
Foseco India Q4
-Net profit down 14.3 percent at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 8.4 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 11.8 percent at Rs 88.1 crore versus Rs 78.8 crore (YoY)
-CNBC-TV18 accesses Form 483 issued to Lupin’s Goa plant
-Lupin's Goa plant issued three observations from US FDA
Alert: US FDA inspected Lupin Goa plant from March 27-April 7
Alert: Company announced approval for Wellbutrin XL generic on April 8 from Goa plant
US FDA observations Lupin's Goa plant
-Failure to review any unexplained discrepancy & failure of a batch
-No written procedures for production & process controls
-Control procedures not established that monitor output of manufacturing processes
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Somany Ceramics' sanitaryware plant expansion complete, capacity increased from 3.03 lakh pieces per annum to 11.50 lakh pieces per annum
-Reliance partners with Germany's Resysta to bring innovative wood alternative in India
-Cadila in focus: Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Cholestyramine for oral suspension USP (a cholesterol-lowering agent)
-Petron Engineering receives work order for building structure works at Goregaon (West) for a total value of Rs 110 crore
-Inox Leisure commenced operations at Multiplex Cinema, Pune - 4 screens and 662 seats
-Union Bank: Ind-Ra assigns AA/stable rating to Basel III bonds
-IFCI in focus: NSE IPO likely to be delayed
-Jubilant Life Sciences considering Singapore listing of pharma unit
-National Green Tribunal orders Jubilant Life's 13 units in Gajarula to cease operations
-Zee Entertainment forays into Latin America
-Apollo Tyres enters European truck, bus radial tyre market
-L&T, HCC bidders for Rs 3,500 crore for Mumbai Coastal Road Project
-Godrej enters pact with Taj for mixed use deal
-Ministry of Defence to seek fresh bids from L&T, Reliance Defence for Rs 20,000 crore warship projectDisclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.