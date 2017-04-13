App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: Reliance, Infosys, Cipla, Arshiya, IOL Chem, Laurel, Majesco

Reliance Industries | Infosys | Cipla | Arshiya | Karnataka Bank | Heritage Foods | Barak Valley Cement | IOL Chemicals | Laurel Organics | Majesco and Tuni Textile are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Infosys, Bajaj Corp, Reliance Power

Arshiya

-APFT to acquire 6 warehouses of company for gross Rs 534 crore

-APFT to pay company Rs 434 crore on signing of definitive agreement

-Will get balance Rs 100 crore on sale over 4 years on achieving milestones

United Bank

-Cuts interest rates for deposits up to Rs 1 crore for 1-year by 25 bps to 6.25 percent

-Cuts interest rates for deposits over Rs 1 crore for 1-year by 25 bps to 4.5 percent

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Mahabaleshwara MS appointed as new MD & CEO, Jayarama Bhat made non-executive chairman of Karnataka Bank

-JSW Steel allots USD 500 million fixed rate senior unsecured notes due on 2022

-GTL Infra board meeting on April 13 conversion debt into equity under strategic debt restructuring

-Heritage Foods completes acquisition of dairy business of reliance retail

-Cipla subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa completes acquisition of Anmarate

-West Coast Paper Mills: CARE revises ratings to A stable and A1

-Shilpi Cables board meeting on April 18 to approve conversion of 70 lakh warrants

-Barak Vally Cement commences commercial production from the expanded capacity

-IFCI revises benchmark rate to 10.2 percent from 10.75 percent

-IOL Chemicals & Pharma receives approval for its product Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine, Metformin Hydrochloride

-Kamdhenu board meeting on April 20 to allot warrants on preferential /private placement basis

-Laurel Organics receives approval to manufacture API

-IMT Group selects Majesco Billing in the Cloud as their enterprise solution partner

-Quick Heal partners with Rising Pune Supergiant to spread mass awareness on internet security

-Minda Corp issues commercial paper worth Rs 25 crore

-KDDL: ICRA assigns credit rating of BBB & A3

-Government of India awards recognition to R&D centre of Bajaj Healthcare that will help it to take benefit of income tax deduction

-IDFC Alternatives to buy First Solar's 200mw renewable assets for USD 200 million: Mint

-Reliance Industries begins commercial production of CBM gas: Mint (Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com).

-Tuni Textile board approves sale of un-utilized leasehold property at MIDC Murbad, Thane

-Central Bank of India board approves capital raising via preferential issue of equity

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.