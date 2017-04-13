Stocks in the news: Reliance, Infosys, Cipla, Arshiya, IOL Chem, Laurel, Majesco

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Infosys, Bajaj Corp, Reliance Power

Arshiya

-APFT to acquire 6 warehouses of company for gross Rs 534 crore

-APFT to pay company Rs 434 crore on signing of definitive agreement

-Will get balance Rs 100 crore on sale over 4 years on achieving milestones

United Bank

-Cuts interest rates for deposits up to Rs 1 crore for 1-year by 25 bps to 6.25 percent

-Cuts interest rates for deposits over Rs 1 crore for 1-year by 25 bps to 4.5 percent

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Mahabaleshwara MS appointed as new MD & CEO, Jayarama Bhat made non-executive chairman of Karnataka Bank

-JSW Steel allots USD 500 million fixed rate senior unsecured notes due on 2022

-GTL Infra board meeting on April 13 conversion debt into equity under strategic debt restructuring

-Heritage Foods completes acquisition of dairy business of reliance retail

-Cipla subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa completes acquisition of Anmarate

-West Coast Paper Mills: CARE revises ratings to A stable and A1

-Shilpi Cables board meeting on April 18 to approve conversion of 70 lakh warrants

-Barak Vally Cement commences commercial production from the expanded capacity

-IFCI revises benchmark rate to 10.2 percent from 10.75 percent

-IOL Chemicals & Pharma receives approval for its product Ibuprofen, Lamotrigine, Metformin Hydrochloride

-Kamdhenu board meeting on April 20 to allot warrants on preferential /private placement basis

-Laurel Organics receives approval to manufacture API

-IMT Group selects Majesco Billing in the Cloud as their enterprise solution partner

-Quick Heal partners with Rising Pune Supergiant to spread mass awareness on internet security

-Minda Corp issues commercial paper worth Rs 25 crore

-KDDL: ICRA assigns credit rating of BBB & A3

-Government of India awards recognition to R&D centre of Bajaj Healthcare that will help it to take benefit of income tax deduction

-IDFC Alternatives to buy First Solar's 200mw renewable assets for USD 200 million: Mint

-Reliance Industries begins commercial production of CBM gas: Mint (Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com).

-Tuni Textile board approves sale of un-utilized leasehold property at MIDC Murbad, Thane

board approves capital raising via preferential issue of equity