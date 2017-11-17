App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 08:30 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: PVR, Raymond, Bank of Baroda,United Spirits,GTL Infra

PVR | Raymond | Bank of Baroda |United Spirits |GTL Infra and Reliance Industries are stocks, which are in news today.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Moody's Upgrades India's Sovereign Bond Rating To Baa2 From Baa3

Moody's Revises India's Sovereign Bond Rating Outlook To Stable From Positive

Odisha Govt Says

Panel Approves Vedanta's Proposal To Expand Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery

Raymond To CNBC-TV18
Will Look At Doubling FMCG Business To Rs 1,000 Cr By 2020
Will Look At Doubling Retail Distribution Outlets To 0.5 Million By 2020
Creating One Common Visual Identity Through One Park Avenue
Re-igniting Business In West Asia & Expanding To Bangladesh, Nepal

Will Look To Cover South Asian Markets In The Next 6 Months

related news

IndiGo To CNBC-TV18
ATR Is One Of The Coolest Airplanes; It’s Robust & Has Lower Fuel Cost
Will Receive The First ATR Airplane On November 17
The Budget Airline Has Ordered The Highest Number Of ATRs
Will Receive 21 ATRs In Phases, By January 2019
Fares For Short Routes Are Higher As There Is Lack Of Competition
Higher Fare Is Just Not Fair
Sheer Coincidence That Indigo Has Ordered For ATRs & Govt Focussing On Regional Connectivity
Co Is Bidding For Routes Under Govt's UDAN Scheme
Co Is Targetting Regional Routes
IndiGo Will Absolutely Look For Lower Fares Of Regional Routes

Co’s Fares For Regional Routes Launched Are Cheaper Than A Taxi Ride Between Two Cities

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive
Govt Readies To Push Digital Transactions In GST Regime

Govt May Offer 200 bps Cut In GST Payable For B2C Digital Transaction

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive
National Anti-Profiteering Authority Likely To Be In Place Over Next 2-3 Weeks
Cabinet Secy Headed Selection Panel To Meet Soon To Select Chmn, Technical Members
Selection Panel Includes Rev Secy, CBEC Chmn, Chief Secys of Maha & TN

Anti-Profiteering Authority To Have Representation From Centre & States

On CNBC-TV18 IFC
Further Relaxation Will Encourage Cos To Build Affordable Houses
HDFC Is A Great Partner To Push The Agenda Of Affordable Housing
From Housing Finance Cos Perspective, Need To Make Long-term Funds Accessible

Need Relaxation In Regulations For Niche Sector Of Housing Finance Cos

On CNBC-TV18 Anarock
Carpet Area Hike For Int Subvention To Boost Sale Of Already-built Affordable Flats
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Apartment, Will Now Get Interest Subsidy Of About Rs 3 Lakh

See Pain For Premium & Luxury Housing Segment Continue For Next 18 Months

Rahul Singh, NRAI Says
Removing Discrimination Between A/C & Non-A/C Restaurants A Welcome Move
Removing Input Tax Credit For Restaurants Will See Consumers Paying Tax On Tax

Base Prices Will Go Up 3-4% Due To Disallowing ITC To Restaurants

Adarsh Shetty, AHAR Says
Dual GST Tax Slab Was A Big Problem For Restaurants, Esp In Take-Away Biz
90% Of AHAR Members Have Already Moved To Cut Prices In Step With Lower GST

Will Not Hike Prices Down The Line, Will Take Up ITC Matter With Govt In Time

Rohan Shah Says
Seems To Be Confusion Between Tax Levied & Price Charged To Consumers

Govt Believes Prices Should Come Down Due To Lower Tax

Pratik Jain

Unfair For Govt To Assume Changes On Ground Will Happen Overnight

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: EESL MD Says
EESL Pushes e-Car Acquisition Tender By 1 Month; New Deadline Now Dec 30
EESL Gives Tata Motors, M&M Additional One Month To Supply Cars

EESL Pushes Deadline For Supply Of e-Cars To December 30

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive Bill Gates
India Needs To Invest Heavily In Healthcare & Education For Its Growth
Young People Of A Country Need To Be Healthy To Contribute To The Economy
Expect India To Seize Technological Developments In Healthcare Soon
India's Young Demography Is Its Biggest Strength; Need To Invest In It
Govt Must Enable The Market To Do Its Job
Private Sector Is Dominant In The Indian Economy
Need The Right Balance Between The Govt & The Private Sector
Have A Very Positive View On India
India Will Set Examples For Other Countries
Investment In Human Capital Needed For Any Countries Growth
Investments In Indian Healthcare Paying Off

Govt Recognising Problems Itself Is A Very Commendable Measure

PVR
To acquire mintorty stake in iPic glod class entertainment

Ipic owns and operates 16 luxury theaters in USA

Other stocks and sectors in the news
Bank of Baroda board meeting on November 21 to raise capital via QIP or rights issue upto Rs 6000cr
United Spirits in arbitration to recover Rs 1800 crore from United Breweries Holdings
IFC, HDFC to set up USD 800 million realty fund
Bain-Piramal ARC, Aion, Others in race to acquire 58 percent in GTL Infra

Reliance Industries to raise USD 1.8 billion to cut reliance on high cost debt

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.