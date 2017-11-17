Stocks in the news: PVR, Raymond, Bank of Baroda,United Spirits,GTL Infra

PVR | Raymond | Bank of Baroda |United Spirits |GTL Infra and Reliance Industries are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Moody's Upgrades India's Sovereign Bond Rating To Baa2 From Baa3
Moody's Revises India's Sovereign Bond Rating Outlook To Stable From PositiveOdisha Govt Says
Panel Approves Vedanta's Proposal To Expand Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery
Will Look At Doubling FMCG Business To Rs 1,000 Cr By 2020
Will Look At Doubling Retail Distribution Outlets To 0.5 Million By 2020
Creating One Common Visual Identity Through One Park Avenue
Re-igniting Business In West Asia & Expanding To Bangladesh, Nepal
Will Look To Cover South Asian Markets In The Next 6 Months
ATR Is One Of The Coolest Airplanes; It’s Robust & Has Lower Fuel Cost
Will Receive The First ATR Airplane On November 17
The Budget Airline Has Ordered The Highest Number Of ATRs
Will Receive 21 ATRs In Phases, By January 2019
Fares For Short Routes Are Higher As There Is Lack Of Competition
Higher Fare Is Just Not Fair
Sheer Coincidence That Indigo Has Ordered For ATRs & Govt Focussing On Regional Connectivity
Co Is Bidding For Routes Under Govt's UDAN Scheme
Co Is Targetting Regional Routes
IndiGo Will Absolutely Look For Lower Fares Of Regional Routes
Co’s Fares For Regional Routes Launched Are Cheaper Than A Taxi Ride Between Two CitiesCNBC-TV18 Exclusive
Govt Readies To Push Digital Transactions In GST Regime
Govt May Offer 200 bps Cut In GST Payable For B2C Digital TransactionCNBC-TV18 Exclusive
National Anti-Profiteering Authority Likely To Be In Place Over Next 2-3 Weeks
Cabinet Secy Headed Selection Panel To Meet Soon To Select Chmn, Technical Members
Selection Panel Includes Rev Secy, CBEC Chmn, Chief Secys of Maha & TN
Anti-Profiteering Authority To Have Representation From Centre & StatesOn CNBC-TV18 IFC
Further Relaxation Will Encourage Cos To Build Affordable Houses
HDFC Is A Great Partner To Push The Agenda Of Affordable Housing
From Housing Finance Cos Perspective, Need To Make Long-term Funds Accessible
Need Relaxation In Regulations For Niche Sector Of Housing Finance CosOn CNBC-TV18 Anarock
Carpet Area Hike For Int Subvention To Boost Sale Of Already-built Affordable Flats
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Apartment, Will Now Get Interest Subsidy Of About Rs 3 Lakh
See Pain For Premium & Luxury Housing Segment Continue For Next 18 MonthsRahul Singh, NRAI Says
Removing Discrimination Between A/C & Non-A/C Restaurants A Welcome Move
Removing Input Tax Credit For Restaurants Will See Consumers Paying Tax On Tax
Base Prices Will Go Up 3-4% Due To Disallowing ITC To RestaurantsAdarsh Shetty, AHAR Says
Dual GST Tax Slab Was A Big Problem For Restaurants, Esp In Take-Away Biz
90% Of AHAR Members Have Already Moved To Cut Prices In Step With Lower GST
Will Not Hike Prices Down The Line, Will Take Up ITC Matter With Govt In TimeRohan Shah Says
Seems To Be Confusion Between Tax Levied & Price Charged To Consumers
Govt Believes Prices Should Come Down Due To Lower TaxPratik Jain
Unfair For Govt To Assume Changes On Ground Will Happen OvernightCNBC-TV18 Exclusive: EESL MD Says
EESL Pushes e-Car Acquisition Tender By 1 Month; New Deadline Now Dec 30
EESL Gives Tata Motors, M&M Additional One Month To Supply Cars
EESL Pushes Deadline For Supply Of e-Cars To December 30CNBC-TV18 Exclusive Bill Gates
India Needs To Invest Heavily In Healthcare & Education For Its Growth
Young People Of A Country Need To Be Healthy To Contribute To The Economy
Expect India To Seize Technological Developments In Healthcare Soon
India's Young Demography Is Its Biggest Strength; Need To Invest In It
Govt Must Enable The Market To Do Its Job
Private Sector Is Dominant In The Indian Economy
Need The Right Balance Between The Govt & The Private Sector
Have A Very Positive View On India
India Will Set Examples For Other Countries
Investment In Human Capital Needed For Any Countries Growth
Investments In Indian Healthcare Paying Off
Govt Recognising Problems Itself Is A Very Commendable MeasurePVR
To acquire mintorty stake in iPic glod class entertainment
Ipic owns and operates 16 luxury theaters in USAOther stocks and sectors in the news
Bank of Baroda board meeting on November 21 to raise capital via QIP or rights issue upto Rs 6000cr
United Spirits in arbitration to recover Rs 1800 crore from United Breweries Holdings
IFC, HDFC to set up USD 800 million realty fund
Bain-Piramal ARC, Aion, Others in race to acquire 58 percent in GTL Infra
