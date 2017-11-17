Stocks in the news: PVR, Raymond, Bank of Baroda,United Spirits,GTL Infra

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Moody's Revises India's Sovereign Bond Rating Outlook To Stable From Positive

Panel Approves Vedanta's Proposal To Expand Lanjigarh Alumina Refinery

Will Look At Doubling FMCG Business To Rs 1,000 Cr By 2020Will Look At Doubling Retail Distribution Outlets To 0.5 Million By 2020Creating One Common Visual Identity Through One Park AvenueRe-igniting Business In West Asia & Expanding To Bangladesh, Nepal

Will Look To Cover South Asian Markets In The Next 6 Months

ATR Is One Of The Coolest Airplanes; It’s Robust & Has Lower Fuel CostWill Receive The First ATR Airplane On November 17The Budget Airline Has Ordered The Highest Number Of ATRsWill Receive 21 ATRs In Phases, By January 2019Fares For Short Routes Are Higher As There Is Lack Of CompetitionHigher Fare Is Just Not FairSheer Coincidence That Indigo Has Ordered For ATRs & Govt Focussing On Regional ConnectivityCo Is Bidding For Routes Under Govt's UDAN SchemeCo Is Targetting Regional RoutesIndiGo Will Absolutely Look For Lower Fares Of Regional Routes

Co’s Fares For Regional Routes Launched Are Cheaper Than A Taxi Ride Between Two Cities

Govt Readies To Push Digital Transactions In GST Regime

Govt May Offer 200 bps Cut In GST Payable For B2C Digital Transaction

National Anti-Profiteering Authority Likely To Be In Place Over Next 2-3 WeeksCabinet Secy Headed Selection Panel To Meet Soon To Select Chmn, Technical MembersSelection Panel Includes Rev Secy, CBEC Chmn, Chief Secys of Maha & TN

Anti-Profiteering Authority To Have Representation From Centre & States

Further Relaxation Will Encourage Cos To Build Affordable HousesHDFC Is A Great Partner To Push The Agenda Of Affordable HousingFrom Housing Finance Cos Perspective, Need To Make Long-term Funds Accessible

Need Relaxation In Regulations For Niche Sector Of Housing Finance Cos

Carpet Area Hike For Int Subvention To Boost Sale Of Already-built Affordable FlatsUp To Rs 50 Lakh Apartment, Will Now Get Interest Subsidy Of About Rs 3 Lakh

See Pain For Premium & Luxury Housing Segment Continue For Next 18 Months

Removing Discrimination Between A/C & Non-A/C Restaurants A Welcome MoveRemoving Input Tax Credit For Restaurants Will See Consumers Paying Tax On Tax

Base Prices Will Go Up 3-4% Due To Disallowing ITC To Restaurants

Dual GST Tax Slab Was A Big Problem For Restaurants, Esp In Take-Away Biz90% Of AHAR Members Have Already Moved To Cut Prices In Step With Lower GST

Will Not Hike Prices Down The Line, Will Take Up ITC Matter With Govt In Time

Seems To Be Confusion Between Tax Levied & Price Charged To Consumers

Govt Believes Prices Should Come Down Due To Lower Tax

Unfair For Govt To Assume Changes On Ground Will Happen Overnight

EESL Pushes e-Car Acquisition Tender By 1 Month; New Deadline Now Dec 30EESL Gives Tata Motors, M&M Additional One Month To Supply Cars

EESL Pushes Deadline For Supply Of e-Cars To December 30

India Needs To Invest Heavily In Healthcare & Education For Its GrowthYoung People Of A Country Need To Be Healthy To Contribute To The EconomyExpect India To Seize Technological Developments In Healthcare SoonIndia's Young Demography Is Its Biggest Strength; Need To Invest In ItGovt Must Enable The Market To Do Its JobPrivate Sector Is Dominant In The Indian EconomyNeed The Right Balance Between The Govt & The Private SectorHave A Very Positive View On IndiaIndia Will Set Examples For Other CountriesInvestment In Human Capital Needed For Any Countries GrowthInvestments In Indian Healthcare Paying Off

Govt Recognising Problems Itself Is A Very Commendable Measure

To acquire mintorty stake in iPic glod class entertainment

Ipic owns and operates 16 luxury theaters in USA

Other stocks and sectors in the news Bank of Baroda board meeting on November 21 to raise capital via QIP or rights issue upto Rs 6000cr United Spirits in arbitration to recover Rs 1800 crore from United Breweries HoldingsIFC, HDFC to set up USD 800 million realty fundBain-Piramal ARC, Aion, Others in race to acquire 58 percent in GTL Infra

Reliance Industries to raise USD 1.8 billion to cut reliance on high cost debt

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.