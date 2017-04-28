App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: Prism Cement, HCC, Suzlon, Titan, Hatsun Agro, IGL, MOSt

Ashok Leyland | Sun TV Network | Prism Cement | HCC | Suzlon Energy | Titan | Gitanjali Gems | Indraprastha Gas | ITDC | Vascon Engineers | Biocon | Ujjivan Financial | Hatsun Agro | Indiabulls Ventures | Motilal Oswal | Nirlon | Indiabulls Real Estate | Reliance Capital are stocks, which are in the news today.


Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Ambuja Cements, CEAT, UPL, Federal Bank, IDFC, Cholamandalam Investment, Coromandel International, Navin Fluorine, Raymond, RPG Life Sciences, Aditya Birla Money, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Deepak Nitrite, DIC India, Kesoram Industries, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kitex Garments, Supreme Industries, Ludlow Jute

Biocon Q4
-Consolidated net profit down 61.9 percent at Rs 127.5 crore versus Rs 333 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated total income down 2.7 percent at Rs 931.1 crore versus Rs 956.7 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA up 0.8 percent at Rs 187.5 crore versus Rs 186.1 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 20.14 percent versus 19.45 percent (YoY)

Alert: Q4FY16 net profit was aided by one-time gain of Rs 264 crore

Ujjivan Financial Q4
-Consolidated net profit down 56 percent at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 43.9 crore (QoQ)
-Consolidated NII down 33.3 percent at Rs 152.8 crore versus Rs 229 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated provisions at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore (QoQ)

SQS India Q4
-Net profit down 58.5 percent at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 10.6 crore (YoY)
-Total income down 20.4 percent at Rs 57.5 crore versus Rs 72.2 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 51.5 percent at Rs 8 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 13.9 percent versus 22.9 percent (YoY)

Mahindra CIE Q4
-Net profit up 9.2 percent at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 14.4 percent at Rs 512.5 crore versus Rs 447.8 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 13.4 percent at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 38.1 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 8.4 percent versus 8.5 percent (YoY)

Kokuyo Camlin Q4
-Net profit up 20.8 percent at Rs 2.9 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 9 percent at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 177.1 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 5.8 percent at Rs 9.1 crore versus Rs 8.6 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 4.7 percent versus 4.9 percent (YoY)

Reliance Capital Q4
-Net profit up 99.5 percent at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 209 crore (QoQ)

-Total income up 27.6 percent at Rs 5,033 crore versus Rs 3,945 crore (QoQ)

Indiabulls Real Estate Q4
-Net profit up 18.8 percent at Rs 79.8 crore versus Rs 67.2 crore (YoY)
-Total income down 38.4 percent at Rs 437 crore versus Rs 709 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 28.8 percent at Rs 142.2 crore versus Rs 199.7 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 32.5 percent versus 28.2 percent (YoY)

-Other income at Rs 108.1 crore versus Rs 26 crore (YoY)

Nirlon Q4
-Net profit at Rs 10.6 crore versus loss of Rs 11.4 crore (YoY)
-Tax expenses at Rs 12.8 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore (YoY)

-Income up 0.5 percent at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore (YoY)

Uttam Sugar Mills Q4
-Net profit down 8.3 percent at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 67.5 crore (YoY)
-Total income down 0.5 percent at Rs 413.7 crore versus Rs 415.7 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 16.3 percent at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 85.7 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 24.1 percent versus 20.6 percent (YoY)

Indiabulls Ventures Q4
-Net profit at Rs 54.1 crore versus Rs 2.4 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 26.6 percent at Rs 117.7 crore versus Rs 93 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 21.2 percent at Rs 40.2 crore versus Rs 51 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 34.2 percent versus 54.8 percent (YoY)

-Other income at Rs 83.4 crore versus Rs 1.6 crore (YoY)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q4
-Net profit up 91.1 percent at Rs 90.2 crore versus Rs 47.2 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 70.1 percent at Rs 516.9 crore versus Rs 303.9 crore (YoY)

Hatsun Agro Q4
-Net profit up 50.3 percent at Rs 43.3 crore versus loss of Rs 16.8 crore (YoY)
-Tax expense at Rs 0.5 crore versus Rs 46.7 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 36.3 percent at Rs 1,217.7 crore versus Rs 893.5 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 64.5 percent at Rs 117.3 crore versus 71.3 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 9.6 percent versus 8 percent (YoY)

Syngene International Q4
-Net profit down 0.8 percent at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 79 crore (YoY)
-Total income down 12.1 percent at Rs 291.3 crore versus Rs 331.5 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 14.5 percent at Rs 100.4 crore versus Rs 117.4 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 34.5 percent versus 35.4 percent (YoY)

Prism Cement
-Gets letter of intent from MP government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease
-Mining lease is for 50 years with reserves of 23.6 MT

-Mining lease will be captive to cement plant of company at Satna, MP

Vascon Engineers
-Approves issuing compulsorily convertible debenture (CCDs) of up to Rs 110 crore via private placement
-CCDs to be converted within 18 months at price of Rs 45.60/share or per SEBI regulation

-Post CCD conversion, new investor will hold 12.58 percent stake in company

ITDC
-Signs MoU to transfer its 51 percent stake in MP Ashoka Hotel to MP Government
-Signs MoU to transfer its 51 percent stake in Assam Ashoka Hotel to Assam Government

-Signs MoU to transfer hotel Bharatpur Ashok to Rajasthan Government

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy out entire 26 percent stake of Old Mutual in Kotak Life for Rs 1,292.7 crore
-CRISIL assigns rating of A1+ to the proposed short term debt issue of Edelweiss Financial
-CARE revises rating to A and A1 for Precision Camshafts
-National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai approves the scheme of amalgamation of Hinduja Foundries with Ashok Leyland
-Sun TV launches 24 hours Malayalam -'Surya Comedy channel'
-Cosmo Films launches low noise tapes
-Brookfiled eyes HCC's road projects worth Rs 1,500 crore
-HDFC Bank to raise Rs 5,000 crore via perpetual bond sale
-Suzlon Chairman Tulsi Tanti says company on the verge of exiting corporate debt restructuring
-ONGC makes 23 oil & gas discoveries
-TBZ, PC Jeweller, Gitanjali Gems, Titan in focus as today is Akshaya Tritya Day
-Jindal Stainless board approves issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 600 crore
-Indraprastha Gas board approves increasing FPI investment limit to 30 percent from 24 percent-Hatsun Agro board approved raising Rs 500 crore via QIP issue

tags #Stocks in News

