Stocks in the news: ONGC, RIL, Wipro, Mindtree, Canara Bank, HPCL, Godrej Ind, Just Dial





Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Zinc, RBL Bank, Bajaj Auto, ABB India, Alembic Pharma, Apollo Finvest, Bajaj Holdings, Cupid, Force Motors, Kansai Nerolac, Mahindra CIE, NIIT Technologies, Nucleus Software, Rallis India, RS Software, Sai Jeevadhara, Zensar Tech

Canara Bank Q1-Net profit up 9.9 percent at Rs 251.6 crore versus Rs 229 crore (YoY)-NII up 17.6 percent at Rs 2,713.2 crore versus Rs 2,307 crore (YoY)-Gross NPA at 10.56 percent versus 9.63 percent (QoQ)-Net NPA at 7.09 percent versus 6.33 percent (QoQ)-Provisions at Rs 2,204 crore versus Rs 2,709 crore (QoQ) versus Rs 1,493 crore (YoY)-Gross NPA at Rs 37,658 crore versus Rs 34,202 crore (QoQ)-Net NPA at Rs 24,301 crore versus Rs 21,649 crore (QoQ)

-Provision coverage ratio at 54.52 percent versus 52.5 percent (QoQ)

Sutlej Textiles Q1-Net profit down 47.7 percent at Rs 23.6 crore versus Rs 45.1 crore (YoY)-Revenue up 18 percent at Rs 652 crore versus Rs 552.7 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 10.5 percent at Rs 69.5 crore versus Rs 77.7 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 10.7 percent versus 14 percent (YoY)

Bajaj Finserv Q1-Consolidated net profit up 21.9 percent at Rs 655.1 crore versus Rs 537.5 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated revenue up 25.7 percent at Rs 6,581 crore versus Rs 5,234 crore (YoY)

Mindtree Q1-Dollar revenue at USD 200.1 million-Consolidated net profit at Rs 121.7 crore versus Rs 97.2 crore (QoQ)-Consolidated total income at Rs 1,289.5 crore versus Rs 1,318.1 crore (QoQ)

-Mindtree says trailing 12 months attrition at 14 percent

KPIT Technologies Q1-Consolidated net profit at Rs 55.5 crore versus Rs 53.7 crore (QoQ)

-Consolidated total income at Rs 882.4 crore versus Rs 859.7 crore (QoQ)

Sanofi Q1-Net profit at Rs 73.7 crore versus Rs 86.1 crore (YoY)

-Total income at Rs 629 crore versus Rs 631 crore (YoY)

Cabinet Gives ONGC In-principle Nod To Buy Government’s Stake In HPCL-HPCL To Remain As An ONGC Subsidiary-ONGC-HPCL Merger To Be Completed In 1 Year-Committee To Be Formed To Take ONGC-HPCL Merger Forward

-FM, Road Transport Minister, Oil Minister To Be Part Of Merger Panel

Godrej Industries-Files DRHP for Godrej Agrovet

-Fresh Issue of shares upto 300cr And Offer for sale by Godrej Ind for 300cr

IFB Ind-Has entered into agreement with IFB Automotive to acquire GAAL ltd for 20cr

-Interesting point is IFB automotive is a promoter co.

Interglobe Aviation-IndiGo to pare promoters’ stake in airline to meet regulatory norm

-Current promoters holding at 85 percent

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:-Just Dial board meeting on 24th July to consider buyback-Piramal Enterprises enters into JV agreement with Bain Capital, to transfer 50 percent in held in Piramal Asset reconstruction to Bain capital-Bhageria Industries commissions entire 30 MV solar plant at Ahmednagar-Elpro International board to consider rights issue-Atlas Cycles board meeting on 4th August to consider Sub division of equity shares-Trent Board approves entering into definitive agreement with Trent Hypermarket Private Limited (THPL), a JV of the Company, for acquiring their value fashion apparel business-Dwarikesh Sugar - ICRA upgrades rating from A- to A+ with stable outlook for long term loan facilities of Rs. 599.99 Crs-Kei Industries to set up manufacturing plant for LT power and control cables with an est. cost of 45-50cr-NCLT sanctions scheme of arrangement between Tube Investments (Demerged co.) and TI financial Holdings ltd-JSW Steel may revise bid for assets of Monnet ispat-Bhushan steel and SBI lock horns over calculation of loan amount-Tata group mulls moving all tech ops under TCS-JSW Steel keen on Bhushan and even Essar steel-Tata Group seeks details of AI disinvestment-NCLT reserves orders on pleas against Bhushan firms-DLF - Haryana government issues notice for advertising projects without registering them under RERA-No bankruptcy proceedings initiated against Amtek Auto

-Bhageria Industries received government nod for commissioning of its 30 MW solar power plant at Ahmednagar

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.