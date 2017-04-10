Stocks in the news: Maruti, Kotak Bank, Religare, Divis, Sobha, Cairn, IOC, GMR

Here are stocks that are in news today:

NLC India, GMR

-NLC shortlists GMR, Ind-Barath power projects for acquisition

-Shortlisted projects are GMR Group's 1,370MW coal power project in Chhattisgarh

L&T

-Appoints AM Naik as non-executive chairman for 3 years from October 1

-Appoints SN Subrahmanyan as CEO & MD from July 1

Cosmo Films

-Approves setting new production line for specialised polyester films

-New line with capacity of 36,000 mt per year will need investment of Rs 250 crore

Prakash Industries

-Q4 production up 16.7 percent at 1.7 lakh tonne, sales up 19.5 percent at 1.69 lakh tonne (YoY)

-FY17 production up 13.4 percent at 6.15 lakh tonne, sales up 14.9 percent at 6.10 lakh tonne (YoY)

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-NSE new listings - Poddar Housing, Anjani Portland Cement

-Crisil withdraws rating on Corporation Bank's certificate of deposit programme

-Reliance Communications: ICRA revises ratings to BBB and A3+

-Religare Enterprises to divest entire stake in Religare Health Insurance to investors led by True North

-US FDA exempts some more products manufactured at Divis Labs' unit-II, Visakhapatnam from import alert

-US FDA issues 2 observations under form 483 for Neuland Labs' Bonthapally, Hyderabad unit

-Madhucon Projects receives letter of award valued at Rs 173 crore, Rs 317 crore and Rs 166 crore on EPC mode

-Apollo Tyres commences Production at manufacturing facility in Hungary

-Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus - Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund gets RBI approval for NBFC

-Speciality Restaurants opens new 'Gong-Modern Asian' restaurant at Pune

-Brigade Group announces launch of Brigade Buena Vista

-Strides Shasun achieves closure of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India

-Indiabulls Ventures announces preferential issue of 3.8 crore shares at Rs 58 per share to Cinnamon Capital

-Satin Creditcare issues 6.58 lakh warrants to promoter at Rs 455 per share and 15 lakh preference shares to ADB at Rs 416 per share

-Anshus Clothing board meeting on April 21 to wind up operations

-Seamec completes contractual engagement

-Indo Rama Synthetics CEO retires

-NIIT CEO Rahul Keshav resigns

-Gopala Polyplast allots 5,00,000 warrants at Rs 60 per warrant to non-promoters

-GTN Industries says strike at Nagpur Spinning Unit

-CBI registers 6 cases against Winsome Diamonds, promoters

-Orient Tradelink launches new products

-Sterling Tools board meeting on April 12 for issuance of preferential shares

-Bhushan Steel gets S4A ready, submits final proposal to banks

-Maruti Suzuki shifting to safer vehicles, plans to consolidate more models

-Iran set to cut benefits on oil sales to India's IOC, MRPL

-Cairn India gets fresh demand notice of Rs 10,247 crore from tax department

-Central Bank to consider entire IPDI capital of Rs 583 crore held by government to equity on April 12

-NMDC total production up to March 31 at 34.03 MT, sales at 35.62 MT

-Syndicate Bank cuts base rate by 10 bps to 9.5 percent, keeps MCLR & BPLR unchanged from April 10

-Sobha promoter Sobha Menon sells 4.15 percent stake in company on April 7 via open market sale

-Bank of Maharashtra sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 percent, 1-year at 8.75 percent from April 7

nominee director Siddhartha Mundra has resigned w.e.f April 7