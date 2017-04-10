Stocks in the news: Maruti, Kotak Bank, Religare, Divis, Sobha, Cairn, IOC, GMR

Here are stocks that are in news today:
-NLC shortlists GMR, Ind-Barath power projects for acquisition
-Shortlisted projects are GMR Group's 1,370MW coal power project in Chhattisgarh
-Appoints AM Naik as non-executive chairman for 3 years from October 1
-Appoints SN Subrahmanyan as CEO & MD from July 1
-Approves setting new production line for specialised polyester films
-New line with capacity of 36,000 mt per year will need investment of Rs 250 crore
-Q4 production up 16.7 percent at 1.7 lakh tonne, sales up 19.5 percent at 1.69 lakh tonne (YoY)
-FY17 production up 13.4 percent at 6.15 lakh tonne, sales up 14.9 percent at 6.10 lakh tonne (YoY)
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-NSE new listings - Poddar Housing, Anjani Portland Cement
-Crisil withdraws rating on Corporation Bank's certificate of deposit programme
-Reliance Communications: ICRA revises ratings to BBB and A3+
-Religare Enterprises to divest entire stake in Religare Health Insurance to investors led by True North
-US FDA exempts some more products manufactured at Divis Labs' unit-II, Visakhapatnam from import alert
-US FDA issues 2 observations under form 483 for Neuland Labs' Bonthapally, Hyderabad unit
-Madhucon Projects receives letter of award valued at Rs 173 crore, Rs 317 crore and Rs 166 crore on EPC mode
-Apollo Tyres commences Production at manufacturing facility in Hungary
-Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus - Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund gets RBI approval for NBFC
-Speciality Restaurants opens new 'Gong-Modern Asian' restaurant at Pune
-Brigade Group announces launch of Brigade Buena Vista
-Strides Shasun achieves closure of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India
-Indiabulls Ventures announces preferential issue of 3.8 crore shares at Rs 58 per share to Cinnamon Capital
-Satin Creditcare issues 6.58 lakh warrants to promoter at Rs 455 per share and 15 lakh preference shares to ADB at Rs 416 per share
-Anshus Clothing board meeting on April 21 to wind up operations
-Seamec completes contractual engagement
-Indo Rama Synthetics CEO retires
-NIIT CEO Rahul Keshav resigns
-Gopala Polyplast allots 5,00,000 warrants at Rs 60 per warrant to non-promoters
-GTN Industries says strike at Nagpur Spinning Unit
-CBI registers 6 cases against Winsome Diamonds, promoters
-Orient Tradelink launches new products
-Sterling Tools board meeting on April 12 for issuance of preferential shares
-Bhushan Steel gets S4A ready, submits final proposal to banks
-Maruti Suzuki shifting to safer vehicles, plans to consolidate more models
-Iran set to cut benefits on oil sales to India's IOC, MRPL
-Cairn India gets fresh demand notice of Rs 10,247 crore from tax department
-Central Bank to consider entire IPDI capital of Rs 583 crore held by government to equity on April 12
-NMDC total production up to March 31 at 34.03 MT, sales at 35.62 MT
-Syndicate Bank cuts base rate by 10 bps to 9.5 percent, keeps MCLR & BPLR unchanged from April 10
-Sobha promoter Sobha Menon sells 4.15 percent stake in company on April 7 via open market sale
-Bank of Maharashtra sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 percent, 1-year at 8.75 percent from April 7-Shankara Building nominee director Siddhartha Mundra has resigned w.e.f April 7