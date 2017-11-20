Stocks in the news: L&T, AstraZeneca, Biocon, Lupin, Yes Bank, Divis, Eris, RCom, Voltas

L&T | AstraZeneca | Biocon | Lupin | Cipla | IndusInd Bank | Yes Bank | Divis Labs | Strides Shasun | Eris Lifesciences | Reliance Communications | Vadilal | Whirlpool | Voltas | Bajaj Electricals and Mayur Uniquoters are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Logistics sector to get infrastructure status (Snowman Logistics, Patel Integrated, Allcargo Logistics, Transport Corporation in focus)
-Finance ministry has given the nod to give the logistics sector infrastructure status
-The move eases investment regulations in the logistics sector
-The move enables logistics sector to get cheaper & longer term loans
-Banks to give priority to logistics sector while lending
-Transportation, warehouse, logistics parks segments included in logistics sectorBSE Sensex Changes
-Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank will be included in the index from December 18
-Lupin and Cipla will be excluded from the index from December 18
Biocon
-Gets establishment inspection report for May 25-June 3 inspection by USFDA
-Aseptic drug product facility's inspection is closed by US FDA
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-HFCL bags Rs 128 crore order from BSNL
-Cipla gets US FDA nod for generic Dacogen injection
-Glenmark gets US FDA nod for Norethindrone Acetate tablets
-AstraZeneca arm, AstraZeneca AB gets US FDA nod for Monoclonal Antobody, Benralizumab injectable
-Teva gets US FDA nod for Darunavir tablets
-L&T Construction to build Mumbai Trans Harbour Link order valued at Rs 8,650 crore
-Strides Shasun divests India brand business to Eris Lifesciences
-Divis received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US-FDA for Unit-II, as closure of audit by FDA
-Mayur Uniquoters says buyback up to 4,50,000 fully paid up equity shares for an amount Rs 24.7 crore
-Moody's Investors Service withdraws rating of Reliance Communications and its senior secured notes
-SMS Pharma completed its fifth US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspection for its manufacturing facility - Unit-II
-Promoters maybe looking to exit Vadilal, looking at a valuation of Rs 600 crore: ET
-Axis Bank-led lenders file for insolvency proceedings against Seven Hills: ET-Whirlpool, Voltas, Bajaj Electricals in focus - GST rate may be cut down to 18 percent versus 28 percent