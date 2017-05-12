Stocks in the news: Kotak Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Rel Infra, Asian Paints, Glenmark
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Axis Bank | Reliance Infrastructure | Asian Paints | Delta Corp | TVS Motor | Max India | Chembond Chemicals | Adhunik Power | Nestle | HUL | Max India | Pennar Engineering | Force Motor and Glenmark Pharma are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, Titan Company, Century Textiles, Nestle India, OBC, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Quick Heal Technologies, Dr Lal PathLabs, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Inox Wind, Piramal Enterprises, SH Kelkar, Linde India, NDTV, Oriental Hotels, Swaraj Automotives, TVS Electronics, RSWM, ADF Foods, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Jindal Stainless, D-Link India, Relaxo Footwears, Gujarat Industries Power, Hinduja Ventures, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Neuland Laboratories, GMM Pfaudler, Elnet Technologies, Huhtamaki PPL, Roto Pumps, Varun Beverages, Venkys India, Arvind SmartspacesAsian Paints Q4
-Consolidated net profit up 10.1 percent at Rs 479.6 crore versus Rs 435.5 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated revenue up 8.9 percent at Rs 4,416.2 crore versus Rs 4,054 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA up 2.1 percent at Rs 711.8 crore versus Rs 697.2 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 16.1 percent versus 17.2 percent (YoY)
Asian Paints says
-India decorative business registered low double-digit growth in Q4
-Saw good demand conditions in auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) & general industrial business
-Saw strong performance in markets like Nepal, Fiji, Oman Bahrain & Jamaica
-Net profit down 3.8 percent at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 18.6 crore (YoY)
-Revenue up 1.4 percent at Rs 128.4 crore versus Rs 126.6 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 10.9 percent at Rs 28.5 crore versus Rs 32 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 22.2 percent versus 25.3 percent (YoY)Nilkamal Q4
-Net profit down 1.5 percent at Rs 32.2 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore (YoY)
-Revenue up 6.4 percent at Rs 568.7 crore versus Rs 534.3 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA Down 11.8 percent At Rs 58.5 Crore Versus Rs 66.3 Crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 11 percent versus 13.3 percent (YoY)GSK Consumer Health Q4
-Net profit up 8.5 percent at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 162.2 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 1.4 percent at Rs 1,208.8 crore versus Rs 1,192.2 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA up 1.5 percent at Rs 217.1 crore versus Rs 213.9 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 19.7 percent versus 19.8 percent (YoY)
-Board recommends dividend of Rs 70/shareGlenmark Pharma Q4
-Consolidated net profit up 23.5 percent at Rs 183.7 crore versus Rs 148.8 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated revenue up 6.5 percent at Rs 2,457.2 crore versus Rs 2,306.7 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA up 46.3 percent at Rs 443.9 crore versus Rs 303.5 crore (YoY)
-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 18.1 percent versus 13.2 percent (YoY)
-Consolidated exceptional loss at Rs 80.9 crore
-US sales up 53.5 percent at Rs 1,000.4 crore versus Rs 652 crore (YoY)
-India sales up 6.9 percent at Rs 576.9 crore versus Rs 539.8 crore (YoY)
-Latin America sales down 44.6 percent at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 241.6 crore (YoY)
-Europe sales down 15.1 percent at Rs 229.8 crore versus Rs 270.5 crore (YoY)Force Motors Q4
-Net profit down 25.3 percent at Rs 54.9 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore (YoY)
-Total income down 6.9 percent at Rs 958.6 crore versus Rs 1,030.5 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 14.4 percent at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 107.3 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 11 percent versus 11.9 percent (YoY)Pennar Engineered Q4
-Net profit down 39.3 percent at Rs 8.8 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore (YoY)
-Revenue up 8.7 percent at Rs 163.3 crore versus Rs 150.2 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA down 53.1 percent at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 8.7 percent versus 20.1 percent (YoY)
-Order book as on March 31 at Rs 372 crore
-Company is developing models for telecom tower businessVIP Clothing Q4
-Net profit at Rs 1.1 crore versus loss of Rs 7.5 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 52.7 percent at Rs 58.8 crore versus Rs 38.5 crore (YoY)Balaji Amines Q4
-Net profit down 23.2 percent at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 7.3 percent at Rs 193.1 crore versus Rs 179.9 crore (YoY)Stovec Industries Q4
-Net profit up 27.9 percent at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 8.6 crore (YoY)
-Total income up 12.2 percent at Rs 52.6 crore versus Rs 46.9 crore (YoY)SBI
-SBI board okays change in plan to dilute stake in SBI Life
-SBI plans to offer 12 percent of SBI Life via IPO vs 10 percent earlier
-SBI plans to offer 8 percent stake in SBI Life, Cardiff 4 percentAxis Bank in focus
-Scouts for life insurance tie-up as new rule allows for tie up with three insurers
-Axis Bank is already in partnership with LIC & Max LifeTelecom companies: Sources
-Competition Commission of India finds prima facie case versus Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone on cartelisation charge
-CCI orders investigation on Reliance Jio's complaint alleging cartelisation
Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.Max India
-To buy 3.75 percent stake in Max Healthcare for Rs 212 crore
-To issue 1.93 crore warrants to promoters at Rs 154.76 per warrant
-Promoters to shareholding in company to increase to 45.12 percent post transactionKotak Mahindra Bank
-QIP issue opens at Rs 930-936 per share; to raise around Rs 5,800 crore
-To sell 3.37 percent stake or 6.20 crore shares via QIP
-Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Kotak advisors to QIP
Alert: Uday Kotak’s stake will decline to 30.8 percent versus 31.8 percent post QIPOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-TVS Motor announces alliance with MASESA (Mayor Servicios Socieda Anonima), a Guatemala based company that is a leader in the commercialisation of motorcycles and Tuk Tuks in the Central American region
-Stylam allots 8.5 lakh shares on a preferential basis to Light House Emerging India at Rs 601 per share (Thursday's closing price Rs 691)
-Vakrangee announces alliance with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for offering railway e-tickets booking through Vakrangee Kendra
-Capital First board meeting on May 18 to consider issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD)
-Stampede Capital in focus: 1 crore shares of promoter Usha Rani Meenavalli released from pledge
-Multi Act PMS buys 1.7 lakh shares in Chembond Chemicals
-Adhunik Power's lenders could close out stake sale to Edelweiss
-Nestle & HUL have envinced interest in buying controlling stake in Havmor Ice Cream
-ICICI Prudential AMC to raise Rs 700 crore to buy preleased, rent generating properties in Bangalore
-United Bank of India looks to raise upto Rs 1,000 crore of capital
-Reliance Infrastructure wins arbitration award against Delhi Metro Rail Corp amounting to Rs 2,950 crore
-Delta Corp approves opening QIP issue; floor price at Rs 162.78/share
-Camlin Fine board to consider raising Rs 250 crore via equity/debt on May 19-Rosneft's purchase of Essar Oil held up as 6 Indian lenders yet to approve deal: Reuters' sources