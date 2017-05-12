Stocks in the news: Kotak Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Rel Infra, Asian Paints, Glenmark

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, Titan Company, Century Textiles, Nestle India, OBC, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Quick Heal Technologies, Dr Lal PathLabs, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Inox Wind, Piramal Enterprises, SH Kelkar, Linde India, NDTV, Oriental Hotels, Swaraj Automotives, TVS Electronics, RSWM, ADF Foods, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Jindal Stainless, D-Link India, Relaxo Footwears, Gujarat Industries Power, Hinduja Ventures, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Neuland Laboratories, GMM Pfaudler, Elnet Technologies, Huhtamaki PPL, Roto Pumps, Varun Beverages, Venkys India, Arvind Smartspaces

Q4-Consolidated net profit up 10.1 percent at Rs 479.6 crore versus Rs 435.5 crore (YoY)-Consolidated revenue up 8.9 percent at Rs 4,416.2 crore versus Rs 4,054 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA up 2.1 percent at Rs 711.8 crore versus Rs 697.2 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 16.1 percent versus 17.2 percent (YoY)-India decorative business registered low double-digit growth in Q4-Saw good demand conditions in auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) & general industrial business

-Saw strong performance in markets like Nepal, Fiji, Oman Bahrain & Jamaica

Q4-Net profit down 3.8 percent at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 18.6 crore (YoY)-Revenue up 1.4 percent at Rs 128.4 crore versus Rs 126.6 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 10.9 percent at Rs 28.5 crore versus Rs 32 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 22.2 percent versus 25.3 percent (YoY)

Nilkamal Q4-Net profit down 1.5 percent at Rs 32.2 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore (YoY)-Revenue up 6.4 percent at Rs 568.7 crore versus Rs 534.3 crore (YoY)-EBITDA Down 11.8 percent At Rs 58.5 Crore Versus Rs 66.3 Crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 11 percent versus 13.3 percent (YoY)

GSK Consumer Health Q4-Net profit up 8.5 percent at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 162.2 crore (YoY)-Total income up 1.4 percent at Rs 1,208.8 crore versus Rs 1,192.2 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 1.5 percent at Rs 217.1 crore versus Rs 213.9 crore (YoY)-EBITDA margin at 19.7 percent versus 19.8 percent (YoY)

-Board recommends dividend of Rs 70/share

Glenmark Pharma Q4-Consolidated net profit up 23.5 percent at Rs 183.7 crore versus Rs 148.8 crore (YoY)-Consolidated revenue up 6.5 percent at Rs 2,457.2 crore versus Rs 2,306.7 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA up 46.3 percent at Rs 443.9 crore versus Rs 303.5 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 18.1 percent versus 13.2 percent (YoY)-Consolidated exceptional loss at Rs 80.9 crore-US sales up 53.5 percent at Rs 1,000.4 crore versus Rs 652 crore (YoY)-India sales up 6.9 percent at Rs 576.9 crore versus Rs 539.8 crore (YoY)-Latin America sales down 44.6 percent at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 241.6 crore (YoY)

-Europe sales down 15.1 percent at Rs 229.8 crore versus Rs 270.5 crore (YoY)

Force Motors Q4-Net profit down 25.3 percent at Rs 54.9 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore (YoY)-Total income down 6.9 percent at Rs 958.6 crore versus Rs 1,030.5 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 14.4 percent at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 107.3 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 11 percent versus 11.9 percent (YoY)

Pennar Engineered Q4-Net profit down 39.3 percent at Rs 8.8 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore (YoY)-Revenue up 8.7 percent at Rs 163.3 crore versus Rs 150.2 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 53.1 percent at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore (YoY)-EBITDA margin at 8.7 percent versus 20.1 percent (YoY)-Order book as on March 31 at Rs 372 crore

-Company is developing models for telecom tower business

VIP Clothing Q4-Net profit at Rs 1.1 crore versus loss of Rs 7.5 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 52.7 percent at Rs 58.8 crore versus Rs 38.5 crore (YoY)

Balaji Amines Q4-Net profit down 23.2 percent at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 7.3 percent at Rs 193.1 crore versus Rs 179.9 crore (YoY)

Stovec Industries Q4-Net profit up 27.9 percent at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 8.6 crore (YoY)

-Total income up 12.2 percent at Rs 52.6 crore versus Rs 46.9 crore (YoY)

-SBI board okays change in plan to dilute stake in SBI Life-SBI plans to offer 12 percent of SBI Life via IPO vs 10 percent earlier

-SBI plans to offer 8 percent stake in SBI Life, Cardiff 4 percent

Axis Bank in focus-Scouts for life insurance tie-up as new rule allows for tie up with three insurers

-Axis Bank is already in partnership with LIC & Max Life

: Sources-Competition Commission of India finds prima facie case versus Idea Cellular Bharti Airtel , Vodafone on cartelisation charge

-CCI orders investigation on Reliance Jio's complaint alleging cartelisation

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.

-To buy 3.75 percent stake in Max Healthcare for Rs 212 crore-To issue 1.93 crore warrants to promoters at Rs 154.76 per warrant

-Promoters to shareholding in company to increase to 45.12 percent post transaction

-QIP issue opens at Rs 930-936 per share; to raise around Rs 5,800 crore-To sell 3.37 percent stake or 6.20 crore shares via QIP-Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Kotak advisors to QIP

Alert: Uday Kotak’s stake will decline to 30.8 percent versus 31.8 percent post QIP