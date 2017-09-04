Stocks in the news: Hindalco, Cadila, Aurobindo, Adani Enterprises, AU Small Finance

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Fiem Industries, Gandhi Special Tubes, JBM Auto, Manali Petrochemicals, Palred Technologies, Salasar Techno Engineering, Themis Medicare

: JLR US sales-JLR US sales up 1 percent at 9,421 versus 9,329 units (YoY)-Jaguar US sales down 6 percent at 3,101 versus 3,298 units (YoY)

-Land Rover US sales up 4.8 percent at 6,320 versus 6,031 units (YoY)

-Total sales up 16 percent at 3.17 lakh units versus 2.74 lakh units (YoY)-Two-wheeler sales up 15.5 percent at 3.09 lakh units versus 2.67 lakh units (YoY)-Exports up 33.7 percent at 45,604 units versus 34,097 units (YoY)

-3-wheeler sales up 26.9 percent at 8,417 units versus 6,633 units (YoY)

Garware Wall Ropes Q1Y18 YoY-Revenue up 14 percent at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 214 crore-Margins at 15.2 percent versus 13 percent

-PAT up 31 percent at Rs 25.9 crore

D-link Q1Y18 YoY-Revenue down 39 percent at Rs 92 crore

-Loss at Rs 10.5 crore versus PAT of Rs 50 lakh

KG Denim Q1Y18 YoY-Revenue down 4 percent at Rs 146 crore-Margins at 5.8 percent versus 14.3 percent

-Pat down 90 percent at Rs 91 lakh

Aurobindo Pharma : Sources-US FDA completes maiden inspection at Aurobindo's JV Eugia Pharma specialties

-Aurobindo's JV Eugia Pharma cleared with 'zero observations'

-Files an application for change in partnership to Manipal Group

-Change in partnership from TTK Group to Manipal Group

-Awarded work order by the Home Department, Government of Gujarat for the sum of Rs 19.2 crore

-And Gujarat Informatics for the estimated sum of Rs 28 crore