Stocks in the news: Hindalco, Cadila, Aurobindo, Adani Enterprises, AU Small Finance
Results today: Fiem Industries, Gandhi Special Tubes, JBM Auto, Manali Petrochemicals, Palred Technologies, Salasar Techno Engineering, Themis MedicareTata Motors: JLR US sales
-JLR US sales up 1 percent at 9,421 versus 9,329 units (YoY)
-Jaguar US sales down 6 percent at 3,101 versus 3,298 units (YoY)
-Land Rover US sales up 4.8 percent at 6,320 versus 6,031 units (YoY)
-Total sales up 16 percent at 3.17 lakh units versus 2.74 lakh units (YoY)
-Two-wheeler sales up 15.5 percent at 3.09 lakh units versus 2.67 lakh units (YoY)
-Exports up 33.7 percent at 45,604 units versus 34,097 units (YoY)
-3-wheeler sales up 26.9 percent at 8,417 units versus 6,633 units (YoY)Garware Wall Ropes Q1Y18 YoY
-Revenue up 14 percent at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 214 crore
-Margins at 15.2 percent versus 13 percent
-PAT up 31 percent at Rs 25.9 croreD-link Q1Y18 YoY
-Revenue down 39 percent at Rs 92 crore
-Loss at Rs 10.5 crore versus PAT of Rs 50 lakhKG Denim Q1Y18 YoY
-Revenue down 4 percent at Rs 146 crore
-Margins at 5.8 percent versus 14.3 percent
-Pat down 90 percent at Rs 91 lakhAurobindo Pharma: Sources
-US FDA completes maiden inspection at Aurobindo's JV Eugia Pharma specialties
-Aurobindo's JV Eugia Pharma cleared with 'zero observations'Cigna TTK
-Files an application for change in partnership to Manipal Group
-Change in partnership from TTK Group to Manipal GroupGTPL Hathway
-Awarded work order by the Home Department, Government of Gujarat for the sum of Rs 19.2 crore
-And Gujarat Informatics for the estimated sum of Rs 28 croreOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Cipla gets tentative US FDA nod for Arformoterol Tartrate
-Adani Enterprises still at odds with Queensland over royalty for Australian mines
-NTPC and others: Coal stocks critical at power units
-Hindalco has earmarked USD 3 billion for acquisition in its aluminum business
-M&M Financial is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore
-ICICI Prudential plans realty platform with a corpus of USD 400 million
-Infosys promoters offer to sell shares worth Rs 2,039 crore
-Sun Pharma sees single digit decline in revenues for FY18
-Vedanta eyeing stressed steel assets
-Chinese communication firm Transsion picks 80 percent stake in Spice JV
-Genus Power bags order worth Rs 20 crore
-Infosys - Nandan Nilekani (non-executive & non-independent chairman of) will not receive any remuneration for his current post
-Hero MotoCorp August total sales up 10 percent at 6.78 lakh units versus 6.16 lakh units (YoY)
-Gopal Singh appointed CMD of Coal India
-Shoppers Stop - CRISIL has revised rating on the Rs 100 crore commercial paper of the company from A1 to A2+
-Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection US
-Jubilant Life completes acquisition of Radiopharmacy business of Triad
-Phoenix Lamps (transferor company) has revised the 'record date' as September 13, 2017 for the purpose of issue and allotment of equity shares by Suprajit Engineering Limited
-Union Bank - CRISIL downgrades ratings from AAA/Negative to AA+/Negative of Basel III compliant Tier 2 instrument and Basel II compliant various instruments
-JSW Steel - SEBI imposes penalty of 2.5 lakh for non-redressal of an investor grievance in a speedy manner
-UPL purchases 33.33 percent shares in the capital of Serra Bonita Semetes S.A., a Brazilian company located in City of Buritis
-Omkar Speciality Chemicals in-principle approval for listing of Lasa Supergenerics-AU Small Finance Bank granted certificate of registration to act as corporate agent (composite) with registration under registration of corporate agents by IRDA