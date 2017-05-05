Stocks in the news: Coal India, ONGC, SH Kelkar, Wockhardt, Amtek Auto, Strides
ITC | Wipro | Coal India | ONGC | SH Kelkar | Wockhardt | Varun Beverages | Praj Industries | Strides Shasun | Amtek Auto | Oberoi Realty | Emami | IIFL Holdings | L&T Infotech | L&T Finance | Tata Communications | Astec Life and Gallantt Ispat are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Astec Life Q4
Net Profit Down 37.5% At `3.5 Cr Vs `5.6 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 8.3% At `90.5 Cr Vs `83.6 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 11.6% At `16.3 Cr Vs `14.6 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 18% Vs 17.5% (YoY)
Other Income At `0.9 Cr Vs `5.2 Cr (YoY)
Exceptional Loss At `6 Cr Vs Exceptional Gain Of `1.4 Cr (YoY)Tata Communications Q4
Net Loss At `260.8 Cr Vs Profit Of `1,413.4 Cr (QoQ)
Loss From Continuing Ops At `982.4 Cr Vs Profit Of `1.3 Cr (QoQ)
Revenue Down 1.5% At `4,293.7 Cr Vs `4,360.1 Cr (QoQ)
EBITDA Down 11.7% At `502.3 Cr Vs `569.1 Cr (QoQ)
EBITDA Margin At 11.7% Vs 13.1% (QoQ)
Exceptional Loss At `1,063.3 Cr
Cons Net Loss At `174.7 Cr Vs Loss Of `5.4 Cr (YoY)
Cons Total Income Down 14.5% At `863.5 Cr Vs `1,010.3 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Loss At `164.3 Cr Vs EBITDA Profit Of `65.3 Cr (YoY)
Cons Other Income At `56.3 Cr Vs `17.8 Cr (YoY)
Wockhardt Approves Raising Funds Up To `1,000 Cr Via Equity, Other Securities Via QIPGallantt Ispat Q4
Net Profit Up 75.6% At `7.2 Cr Vs `4.1 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Down 31.1% At `100.4 Cr Vs `145.8 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 16.2% At `12.9 Cr Vs `11.1 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 12.9% Vs 7.6% (YoY)Gallantt Metals Q4
Net Profit Down 53.4% At `5.5 Cr Vs `11.8 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 3.3% At `179.9 Cr Vs `174.2 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 25.4% At `13.8 Cr Vs `18.5 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 7.7% Vs 10.6% (YoY)MCX Q4
Net Profit Down 50.7% At `21.9 Cr Vs `44.4 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 3.5% At `62.6 Cr Vs `60.5 Cr (YoY)
Other Income Down 48.7% At `24.3 Cr Vs `47.4 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 28.4% At `13.1 Cr Vs `18.3 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 20.9% Vs 30.3% (YoY)L&T Finance Q4
Net Profit At `315.8 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `292 Cr
NII At `1,004.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `984.5 CrNet Profit Up 33.3% At `315.8 Cr Vs `236.9 Cr (YoY)
NII Up 20.9% At `1,004.6 Cr Vs `830.6 Cr (YoY)
Gross NPA At 4.94% Vs 4.86% (QoQ)
Gross NPA At `3,146 Cr Vs `2,940.1 Cr (QoQ)
Net NPA At 2,89% Vs 3.1% (QoQ)
Net NPA At `1,799 Cr Vs `1,843.6 Cr (QoQ)HCC Q4
Net Profit Down 4.1% At `20.9 Cr Vs `21.8 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 13.6% At `1,358.3 Cr Vs `1,196 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 0.6% At `224.1 Cr Vs `222.7 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 16.5% Vs 18.6% (YoY)L&T Infotech Q4
Net Profit At `254.5 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `235 Cr
Rupee Revenue At `1,677.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `1,664 Cr
Dollar Revenue At $254.1 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of $249.5 m
EBIT At `277.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `257 Cr
EBIT Margin At 16.5% Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 15.4%Net Profit Up 2.6% At `254.5 Cr Vs `248 Cr (QoQ)
Rupee Revenue Up 0.6% At `1,677.2 Cr Vs `1,666.7 Cr (QoQ)
Dollar Revenue Up 3.6% At $254.1 m Vs $245.1 m (QoQ)
EBIT Up 8.7% At `277.2 Cr Vs `255.1 Cr (QoQ)
EBIT Margin At 16.5% Vs 15.3% (QoQ)Emami Q4
Cons Net Profit At `83.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `88 Cr
Cons Total Income At `577.7 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `639 Cr
Cons EBITDA At `178.1 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `193 Cr
Cons EBITDA Margin At 30.8% Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 30.2%Cons Net Profit Up 1.5% At `83.3 Cr Vs `82.1 Cr (YoY)
Cons Total Income Down 4.4% At `577.7 Cr Vs `604.3 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Down 4.7% At `178.1 Cr vs `186.9 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 30.8% Vs 30.9% (YoY)IIFL Holdings Q4
Net Profit Up 36.7% At `186.4 Cr Vs `136.4 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 27.7% At `1,400.9 Cr Vs `1,096.6 Cr (YoY)Eastern Treads Q4
Net Loss At `0.3 Cr Vs Profit Of `0.8 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 8.7% At `26.2 Cr Vs `24.1 Cr (YoY)Oberoi Realty Q4
Net Profit At `101.8 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `86.4 Cr
Total Income At `289.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `266.3 Cr
EBITDA At ` 151.5 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `134.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 52.31% Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 50.1%
Net Profit Up 50.4% At `101.8 Cr Vs `67.7 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 25.9% At `289.6 Cr Vs `230.1 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 41.7% At `151.5 Cr Vs `106.90 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 52.31% Vs 46.5% (YoY)Oberoi Realty:
Approves Raising Equity Capital Of Up To `750 Cr
Approves Raising NCDS Of Up To `1,500 CrJet Airways
To Offer 24% Discount On Base Fare On All Bookings On Friday
Base Fare Discount To Be Valid For All Travel From June 16Amtek Auto
Lenders Are Contemplating Initiating Process To Seek Investment In Co
As On Date No In Discussion With Any Potential InvestorForce Motors
April Domestic Sales At 1,664 Units
April Production At 1,779 UnitsCoal India - Sources To Reuters:
Coal India Considering London Stock Exchange Listing
Coal India Has Had Early Discussions With London Stock Exchange For ListingOther stocks and sectors that are in news today:
ONGC says Mariposa-1 well, electric log analysis indicates presence of 120ft of oil in the lower sands unit
Varun Beverages has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at District Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh
Wipro Joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance as Founding Member to Develop Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Solutions
Force Motors says production of 1779 units for the month of April
Praj Industries to unveil India's first integrated Bio-refinery for renewable fuels & chemicals
Strides Shasun exits from probiotics business and African Generics manufacturing business
Indian Bank reduced the Base Rate from 9.65% to 9.45%
Sunteck Realty: CARE assigns rating of CAREA+ stable
ITC to consider partnership model for hospitals venture
Jaiprakash associates defaults in payments
Wockhardt plans to rais 2200cr through equity and debtSH Kelkar Board To Consider Buyback On May 12