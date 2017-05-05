Stocks in the news: Coal India, ONGC, SH Kelkar, Wockhardt, Amtek Auto, Strides

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Astec Life Q4Net Profit Down 37.5% At `3.5 Cr Vs `5.6 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 8.3% At `90.5 Cr Vs `83.6 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 11.6% At `16.3 Cr Vs `14.6 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Margin At 18% Vs 17.5% (YoY)Other Income At `0.9 Cr Vs `5.2 Cr (YoY)

Exceptional Loss At `6 Cr Vs Exceptional Gain Of `1.4 Cr (YoY)

Tata Communications Q4Net Loss At `260.8 Cr Vs Profit Of `1,413.4 Cr (QoQ)Loss From Continuing Ops At `982.4 Cr Vs Profit Of `1.3 Cr (QoQ)Revenue Down 1.5% At `4,293.7 Cr Vs `4,360.1 Cr (QoQ)EBITDA Down 11.7% At `502.3 Cr Vs `569.1 Cr (QoQ)EBITDA Margin At 11.7% Vs 13.1% (QoQ)

Exceptional Loss At `1,063.3 Cr

Wockhardt Q4Cons Net Loss At `174.7 Cr Vs Loss Of `5.4 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income Down 14.5% At `863.5 Cr Vs `1,010.3 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Loss At `164.3 Cr Vs EBITDA Profit Of `65.3 Cr (YoY)Cons Other Income At `56.3 Cr Vs `17.8 Cr (YoY)

Wockhardt Approves Raising Funds Up To `1,000 Cr Via Equity, Other Securities Via QIP

Gallantt Ispat Q4Net Profit Up 75.6% At `7.2 Cr Vs `4.1 Cr (YoY)Total Income Down 31.1% At `100.4 Cr Vs `145.8 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 16.2% At `12.9 Cr Vs `11.1 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 12.9% Vs 7.6% (YoY)

Gallantt Metals Q4Net Profit Down 53.4% At `5.5 Cr Vs `11.8 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 3.3% At `179.9 Cr Vs `174.2 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 25.4% At `13.8 Cr Vs `18.5 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 7.7% Vs 10.6% (YoY)

MCX Q4Net Profit Down 50.7% At `21.9 Cr Vs `44.4 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 3.5% At `62.6 Cr Vs `60.5 Cr (YoY)Other Income Down 48.7% At `24.3 Cr Vs `47.4 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 28.4% At `13.1 Cr Vs `18.3 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 20.9% Vs 30.3% (YoY)

L&T Finance Q4Net Profit At `315.8 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `292 Cr

NII At `1,004.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `984.5 Cr

Net Profit Up 33.3% At `315.8 Cr Vs `236.9 Cr (YoY)NII Up 20.9% At `1,004.6 Cr Vs `830.6 Cr (YoY)Gross NPA At 4.94% Vs 4.86% (QoQ)Gross NPA At `3,146 Cr Vs `2,940.1 Cr (QoQ)Net NPA At 2,89% Vs 3.1% (QoQ)

Net NPA At `1,799 Cr Vs `1,843.6 Cr (QoQ)

HCC Q4Net Profit Down 4.1% At `20.9 Cr Vs `21.8 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 13.6% At `1,358.3 Cr Vs `1,196 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 0.6% At `224.1 Cr Vs `222.7 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 16.5% Vs 18.6% (YoY)

L&T Infotech Q4Net Profit At `254.5 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `235 CrRupee Revenue At `1,677.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `1,664 CrDollar Revenue At $254.1 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of $249.5 mEBIT At `277.2 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `257 Cr

EBIT Margin At 16.5% Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 15.4%

Net Profit Up 2.6% At `254.5 Cr Vs `248 Cr (QoQ)Rupee Revenue Up 0.6% At `1,677.2 Cr Vs `1,666.7 Cr (QoQ)Dollar Revenue Up 3.6% At $254.1 m Vs $245.1 m (QoQ)EBIT Up 8.7% At `277.2 Cr Vs `255.1 Cr (QoQ)

EBIT Margin At 16.5% Vs 15.3% (QoQ)

Emami Q4Cons Net Profit At `83.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `88 CrCons Total Income At `577.7 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `639 CrCons EBITDA At `178.1 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `193 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 30.8% Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 30.2%

Cons Net Profit Up 1.5% At `83.3 Cr Vs `82.1 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income Down 4.4% At `577.7 Cr Vs `604.3 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Down 4.7% At `178.1 Cr vs `186.9 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 30.8% Vs 30.9% (YoY)

IIFL Holdings Q4Net Profit Up 36.7% At `186.4 Cr Vs `136.4 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 27.7% At `1,400.9 Cr Vs `1,096.6 Cr (YoY)

Eastern Treads Q4Net Loss At `0.3 Cr Vs Profit Of `0.8 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 8.7% At `26.2 Cr Vs `24.1 Cr (YoY)

Oberoi Realty Q4Net Profit At `101.8 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `86.4 CrTotal Income At `289.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `266.3 CrEBITDA At ` 151.5 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of `134.2 CrEBITDA Margin At 52.31% Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 50.1%Net Profit Up 50.4% At `101.8 Cr Vs `67.7 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 25.9% At `289.6 Cr Vs `230.1 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 41.7% At `151.5 Cr Vs `106.90 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 52.31% Vs 46.5% (YoY)

Oberoi Realty:Approves Raising Equity Capital Of Up To `750 Cr

Approves Raising NCDS Of Up To `1,500 Cr

Jet AirwaysTo Offer 24% Discount On Base Fare On All Bookings On Friday

Base Fare Discount To Be Valid For All Travel From June 16

Amtek AutoLenders Are Contemplating Initiating Process To Seek Investment In Co

As On Date No In Discussion With Any Potential Investor

Force MotorsApril Domestic Sales At 1,664 Units

April Production At 1,779 Units

Coal India - Sources To Reuters:Coal India Considering London Stock Exchange Listing

Coal India Has Had Early Discussions With London Stock Exchange For Listing

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:ONGC says Mariposa-1 well, electric log analysis indicates presence of 120ft of oil in the lower sands unitVarun Beverages has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at District Hardoi, Uttar PradeshWipro Joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance as Founding Member to Develop Enterprise-Grade Blockchain SolutionsForce Motors says production of 1779 units for the month of AprilPraj Industries to unveil India's first integrated Bio-refinery for renewable fuels & chemicalsStrides Shasun exits from probiotics business and African Generics manufacturing businessIndian Bank reduced the Base Rate from 9.65% to 9.45%Sunteck Realty: CARE assigns rating of CAREA+ stableITC to consider partnership model for hospitals ventureJaiprakash associates defaults in paymentsWockhardt plans to rais 2200cr through equity and debtSH Kelkar Board To Consider Buyback On May 12