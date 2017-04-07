App
Apr 07, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in the news: Cipla, HUL, Voltas, MEP Infra, GE Power, SMS Pharma, Deepak Fert

Cipla | HUL | Aditya Birla Money | Dynamatic Technologies | KDDL | GE Power | Deepak Fertilisers | Gammon Infra | Voltas | Edelweiss Financial | MEP Infra and SMS Pharma are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Unitech promoter case

-Trial court dismisses bail plea of Unitech promoters

-Trial court remands Unitech promoters to judicial custody till April 20

Idea Cellular

-Launches data Jackpot, offers upto 10GB data per month for first 3 months

-New data offer can be availed by postpaid users via Idea App for Rs 100

Galaxy Entertainment

-Enters pact to supply bakery products at retail & corporate accounts of Birdy’s

-Company to extend operations to supply bakery items to 'Big Bazzar' outlets in Mumbai

-New initiative expected to generate Rs 25 crore per year revenue

Dynamatic Technologies

-Signs cooperation agreement with Israel’s Magal Security Systems

-Cooperation pact with Magal to pursue integrated security projects in India

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Biocon in focus: Mylan gets US FDA nod for Granisetron hydrochloride injection (used to prevent nausea caused by chemotherapy, radiation)

-Shankara Building Products added to BSE IPO Index

-Aditya Birla Money circuit filter revised to 10 percent

-Vardhman Special Steel's ex-date for rights issue

-NSE listing - Nagarjuna Agrichem

-Avenue Supermarts: CRISIL upgrades rating from AA- to AA

-Setco Auto: CARE reaffirms rating of BBB and A3

-Central Bank of India: CARE upgrades rating from AA- to A+ and from A+ to A

-Gokak Textiles: ICRA revises rating to B+ and A4

-Deepak Fertilisers subsidiary to acquire majority stake in Performance Chemiserve

-Indian Bank fixed MCLR from 8.15 percent to 8.9 percent across various tenors

-Karur Vysya Bank fixed MCLR from 9.1 percent to 9.5 percent across various tenors

-SML Isuzu left with inventory of approximately 1800 BS-III vehicles

-GE Power gets order worth Rs 237.6 crore to supply CFB boiler and electrostatic precipitator components

-KDDL unit Ethos enters into strategic partnership with Nomos Glashutte & Oris SA

-Gammon Infra acquired additional 24 percent stake in Indira Container Terminal

-Avantel approved sale of tangible assets for Rs 18 crore

-Palred Technologies board meeting on April 11 to consider investment in subsidiaries

-Cipla in global pact with US company for muscle relaxant

-HUL to slash up to 15 percent jobs

-Edelweiss arm along with other lenders have dragged Murli Industries to NCLT

-Voltas eyes Videocon's home appliances brand Kenstar

-MEP Infra to launch Rs 1,200 crore InViT this month

-DCB Bank to raise Rs 400 crore via QIP

-SMS Pharma increased investment in VKT Pharma, shareholding now at 41.08 percent

-RBL Bank opens IFSC banking unit at GIFT City

