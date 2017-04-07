Stocks in the news: Cipla, HUL, Voltas, MEP Infra, GE Power, SMS Pharma, Deepak Fert

Here are stocks that are in news today:
Unitech promoter case
-Trial court dismisses bail plea of Unitech promoters
-Trial court remands Unitech promoters to judicial custody till April 20
-Launches data Jackpot, offers upto 10GB data per month for first 3 months
-New data offer can be availed by postpaid users via Idea App for Rs 100
-Enters pact to supply bakery products at retail & corporate accounts of Birdy’s
-Company to extend operations to supply bakery items to 'Big Bazzar' outlets in Mumbai
-New initiative expected to generate Rs 25 crore per year revenue
-Signs cooperation agreement with Israel’s Magal Security Systems
-Cooperation pact with Magal to pursue integrated security projects in India
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Biocon in focus: Mylan gets US FDA nod for Granisetron hydrochloride injection (used to prevent nausea caused by chemotherapy, radiation)
-Shankara Building Products added to BSE IPO Index
-Aditya Birla Money circuit filter revised to 10 percent
-Vardhman Special Steel's ex-date for rights issue
-NSE listing - Nagarjuna Agrichem
-Avenue Supermarts: CRISIL upgrades rating from AA- to AA
-Setco Auto: CARE reaffirms rating of BBB and A3
-Central Bank of India: CARE upgrades rating from AA- to A+ and from A+ to A
-Gokak Textiles: ICRA revises rating to B+ and A4
-Deepak Fertilisers subsidiary to acquire majority stake in Performance Chemiserve
-Indian Bank fixed MCLR from 8.15 percent to 8.9 percent across various tenors
-Karur Vysya Bank fixed MCLR from 9.1 percent to 9.5 percent across various tenors
-SML Isuzu left with inventory of approximately 1800 BS-III vehicles
-GE Power gets order worth Rs 237.6 crore to supply CFB boiler and electrostatic precipitator components
-KDDL unit Ethos enters into strategic partnership with Nomos Glashutte & Oris SA
-Gammon Infra acquired additional 24 percent stake in Indira Container Terminal
-Avantel approved sale of tangible assets for Rs 18 crore
-Palred Technologies board meeting on April 11 to consider investment in subsidiaries
-Cipla in global pact with US company for muscle relaxant
-HUL to slash up to 15 percent jobs
-Edelweiss arm along with other lenders have dragged Murli Industries to NCLT
-Voltas eyes Videocon's home appliances brand Kenstar
-MEP Infra to launch Rs 1,200 crore InViT this month
-DCB Bank to raise Rs 400 crore via QIP
-SMS Pharma increased investment in VKT Pharma, shareholding now at 41.08 percent-RBL Bank opens IFSC banking unit at GIFT City