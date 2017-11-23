Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Bank of India, Godrej Consumer, Arrow Greentech

Bharti Airtel | Bank of India | Godrej Consumer Products | Healthcare Global Enterprises | Lasa | Arrow Greentech | InterGlobe Aviation and Power Grid are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Godrej Consumer
Godrej Consumer Passes On Price Reduction Across Hair Colours, Air Fresheners
Godrej Consumer says
Price Cuts Won't Impact Margins
Welcome Govt's Initiative; Initiative Will Boost Economy
Expect Consumption To Get A Boost Due To GST Related Rate Cuts
Rural Consumption Picking Up Post GSTSources Say
Amendments To IBC Via Ordinance Aim To Improve The Quality Of Insolvency Resolution
Changes Aim To Prevent Promotor Found To Have Contributed To Default By Co From Regaining Control Of Co
Bankruptcy Code Ordinance
Explicitly Prohibits Wilful Defaulters From Submitting Resolution Plan
Provides For CoC To Consider Viability Of Resolution Plan At Time Of Approval
Person Not Eligible To Be Resolution Applicant If He Is An Un-discharged Insolvent
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
Tata Teleservices mobile customers to start transitioning to the Airtel network
Bank Of India Gets SEBI Nod To Raise `3000 Cr Via QIP
Lasa starts pilot production trial runs at unit IV plant
Healthcare Global Enterprises to issue 11.66 lakh shares at Rs 300 each on a preferential basis to Indgrowth Capital Fund
Karur Vysya Bank allots 11.7 crore shares via rights issue.
Arrow Greentech receives patent for manufacturing water soluble film carrier
IndiGo considers buying 50 planes as AI sale process make take timePowerGrid eyes projects worth 1.6lakhcr in electricity drive