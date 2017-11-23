Stocks in the news: Bharti Airtel, Bank of India, Godrej Consumer, Arrow Greentech

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Godrej ConsumerGodrej Consumer Passes On Price Reduction Across Hair Colours, Air FreshenersGodrej Cons Passes On Price Reduction Across Detergents & DeodorantsPrice Reductions By Godrej Cons To Be Effective ImmediatelyPrice Reductions By Godrej Cons To Be Applicable On Co's Existing StocksGodrej Consumer saysPrice Cuts Won't Impact MarginsWelcome Govt's Initiative; Initiative Will Boost EconomyExpect Consumption To Get A Boost Due To GST Related Rate Cuts

Rural Consumption Picking Up Post GST

Sources SayAmendments To IBC Via Ordinance Aim To Improve The Quality Of Insolvency ResolutionOrdinance Allows Immediate Action To Prevent Undeserving Person From Controlling Co Under Insolvency ProcessOrdinance Prescribes Eligibility Criteria For Prospective Resolution ApplicantsAmendments Lay Down Comprehensive Criteria To Eligibility For Resolution ApplicantsAmendments Provide For A Robust Due Diligence FrameworkChanges To Help Committee of Creditors Make Proper Assessment Of Creditworthiness, Credibility Of ApplicantsChanges Aim To Prevent Promotor Found To Have Contributed To Default By Co From Regaining Control Of Co

Changes Aim To Prevent Promoter Who Contributed To Default From Gaining Back-door Entry Into Co

Bankruptcy Code OrdinanceOrdinance On Bankruptcy Code Likely To Be Effective From TomorrowComplete Ban On Promoters Bidding For Their Assets Unlikely U/IBC OrdinanceProvisions Under Bankruptcy Law Are Likely To Be Tightened FurtherTightening Bankruptcy Law To Prevent Promoters From Misusing IBCExplicitly Prohibits Wilful Defaulters From Submitting Resolution PlanBans Those Who Have Been Prima Facie Found Guilty Of Wilful Default Fm Submitting Resolution PlanBans Those With History Of Siphoning Funds From A Co From Submitting Resolution PlanBans Those Convicted Of An Offense Related To Fraud From Submitting Resolution PlanBans Those Convicted Of An Offense Related To Breach Of Duty To A Co From BiddingProvides For CoC To Consider Viability Of Resolution Plan At Time Of ApprovalPerson Not Eligible To Be Resolution Applicant If He Is An Un-discharged InsolventPerson Not Eligible To Be Resolution Applicant If Has Been Declared Wilful DefaulterPerson Not Eligible To Be Resolution Applicant If His A/C Classified NPA By RBI For >1 YPerson Not Eligible To Be Resolution Applicant If He Has Indulged In Pref TransactionCannot Be Resolution Applicant If Person Has Indulged In Undervalued TransactionCannot Be Resolution Applicant If Disqualified To Be Dir Of A Co Under Cos ActTo Disallow Sale Of Property To A Person Disqualified To Be A Resolution Applicant

Provides Punishment For Contravening Provisions Where No Penalty, Punishment Specified

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:Tata Teleservices mobile customers to start transitioning to the Airtel networkBank Of India Gets SEBI Nod To Raise `3000 Cr Via QIPLasa starts pilot production trial runs at unit IV plantHealthcare Global Enterprises to issue 11.66 lakh shares at Rs 300 each on a preferential basis to Indgrowth Capital FundKarur Vysya Bank allots 11.7 crore shares via rights issue.Arrow Greentech receives patent for manufacturing water soluble film carrierIndiGo considers buying 50 planes as AI sale process make take timePowerGrid eyes projects worth 1.6lakhcr in electricity drive